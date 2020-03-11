Dove Caring Bath Indulging Cream 450Ml
- The key to beautiful skin is everyday moisture and with the right moisturising bath product cream you can easily make caring for skin part of your daily routine. Dove Indulging Cream gives you a moment of relaxation each day that leaves you with smooth, soft skin. It's a creamy, relaxing bath liquid, with ¼ moisturising cream, that creates a velvety, rich lather that's especially formulated to for great skin care. Using Dove Indulging Cream in your bath is a great way to pamper yourself at home, helping you make those quiet moments an act of beauty for your skin.
- Dove Indulging Cream bath product fills your bath with a soft, relaxing fragrance for amazing skin care
- The bath cream formula with ¼ moisturising cream helps care for your skin. A great addition to your daily routine
- A relaxing bath product cream that gives you soft, smooth, clean skin care
- A caring bath cream that gives a rich, indulgent cloud of soft, smooth bubbles
- Enjoy the renewed feeling of soft, smooth skin with this bath cream. Perfect as part of your daily routine
- After using our indulging cream follow with your favourite Dove product for an extra caring finish cream for perfect skin care application
- Pack size: 450ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Germany
- N/A
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
450 ℮
