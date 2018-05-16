Lindt Excellence Milk Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate 100G

Product Description
- Fine milk chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces and a touch of sea salt.
- Excellence Sea Salt Caramel. Discover decadent milk chocolate expertly crafted with crisp caramel pieces and delicate, hand-harvested sea salt crystals. An irresistible combination of flavours.
- Enliven your senses with the ultimate chocolate luxury, Excellence. With this range you will discover the expertise and craftsmanship of our Lindt Master Chocolatiers in blending the most aromatic cocoa beans with the finest ingredients to create a rich and refined chocolate of intense flavour and elegant texture.
- The Lindt Difference
- Passion for Chocolate at Every Step
- Finest cocoa, roasting & grinding, Lindt invention, best ingredients, finishing with perfection
- From bean to bar
- With crunchy caramel pieces and sea salt
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithin)) 15%, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Fleur de Sel (Sea Salt) 0, 3%, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame Seeds and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Produce of
Manufactured in France
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
- FR-64400 Oloron-Sainte-Marie.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2292 kJ /
|-
|551 kcal
|Fat
|33 g
|- of which saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|- of which sugars
|57 g
|Protein
|5,4 g
|Salt
|0,60 g
