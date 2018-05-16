By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Excellence Milk Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lindt Excellence Milk Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate 100G
£ 1.99
£1.99/100g

Product Description

  • Fine milk chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces and a touch of sea salt.
  • Excellence Sea Salt Caramel. Discover decadent milk chocolate expertly crafted with crisp caramel pieces and delicate, hand-harvested sea salt crystals. An irresistible combination of flavours.
  • Enliven your senses with the ultimate chocolate luxury, Excellence. With this range you will discover the expertise and craftsmanship of our Lindt Master Chocolatiers in blending the most aromatic cocoa beans with the finest ingredients to create a rich and refined chocolate of intense flavour and elegant texture.
  • The Lindt Difference
  • Passion for Chocolate at Every Step
  • Finest cocoa, roasting & grinding, Lindt invention, best ingredients, finishing with perfection
  • From bean to bar
  • With crunchy caramel pieces and sea salt
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithin)) 15%, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Fleur de Sel (Sea Salt) 0, 3%, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame Seeds and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in France

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • FR-64400 Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2292 kJ /
-551 kcal
Fat 33 g
- of which saturates 20 g
Carbohydrate 57 g
- of which sugars 57 g
Protein 5,4 g
Salt 0,60 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Green & Black's Dark Chocolate 70% 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g

Green & Blacks Mint Dark Chocolate 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g

Lindt Excellence Dark 90% Cocoa Chocolate Bar 100G

£ 1.99
£1.99/100g

Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa 100G

£ 1.99
£1.99/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here