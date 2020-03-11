Carefree Cotton Panty Liners Unscented 56 Pack
Product Description
- Cotton Unscented Pantyliners
- Everyday Freshness
- FlexiComfort 140 mm S/M
- FlexiComfort ExtraFit 165 mm L
- Cotton 156 mm S/M
- Cotton Flexiform 156 mm S/M
- Cotton ExtraFit 178 mm L
- Extra Protection
- Plus Original 156 mm S/M
- Plus Large 178 mm L
- Plus Long 216 mm L/XL
- Not all products available in all countries.
- Dermatologically tested cover. For a super soft, comfortable feeling, day in, day out
- Soft touch cover with cotton extract and extra soft feel
- 100% air breathable
- Perfect fit design- adapts to your body movements
- Also available individually wrapped for on-the-go use
- Perfume free
Information
Produce of
Made in Italy
Name and address
- GB: Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- IE: Johnson and Johnson (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Tallaght,
- D24 WR89.
Return to
- GB: Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 0808 238 9194
- IE: Johnson and Johnson (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Tallaght,
- D24 WR89.
- Careline: 1800 220044
Net Contents
56 x Pantyliners
