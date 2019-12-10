Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio Blush 75Cl

- Energy355kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 284kJ / 69kcal
Product Description
- IGT Vigneti delle Dolomiti Pinot Grigio Blush. Produce of Italy.
- Pinot Grigio grapes have a beautiful copper tinge to their skins which gives this wine its delicate pink colour. The floral aromas lead into crisp and refreshing peach flavours with strawberry notes. Produced from grapes cultivated in the Dolomiti area in the North of Italy. Excellent with lighter salads or grilled white meats. Store in cool, dark place.
- Wine of Dolomiti, Italy
- Dry & fruity
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- The floral aromas lead into crisp and refreshing peach flavours with strawberry notes
Region of Origin
Trentino-Alto Adige
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
C.V S.C.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Grigio
Vinification Details
- Pinot Grigio grapes have a beautiful copper tinge to their skins which gives this wine its delicate pink colour.
History
- The floral aromas lead into crisp and refreshing peach flavours with strawberry notes.
Regional Information
- Produced from grapes cultivated in the Dolomiti area in the North of Italy. Excellet with lighter salads or grilled white meats.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within a year of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- C.V. S.C.,
- Trento,
- 38123,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|284kJ / 69kcal
|355kJ / 86kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
