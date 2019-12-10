By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio Blush 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio Blush 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy355kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 284kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • IGT Vigneti delle Dolomiti Pinot Grigio Blush. Produce of Italy.
  • Pinot Grigio grapes have a beautiful copper tinge to their skins which gives this wine its delicate pink colour. The floral aromas lead into crisp and refreshing peach flavours with strawberry notes. Produced from grapes cultivated in the Dolomiti area in the North of Italy. Excellent with lighter salads or grilled white meats. Store in cool, dark place.
  • Wine of Dolomiti, Italy
  • Dry & fruity
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • The floral aromas lead into crisp and refreshing peach flavours with strawberry notes

Region of Origin

Trentino-Alto Adige

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

C.V S.C.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

History

Regional Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within a year of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • C.V. S.C.,
  • Trento,
  • 38123,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy284kJ / 69kcal355kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

