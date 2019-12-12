Dr. Oetker Dinosaur Sprinkles 52G
Product Description
- Mix of Coloured Sugar Shapes and Strands
- Visit www.oetker.co.uk for more information and inspiration
- The Dr. Oetker Dinosaur Sprinkles are a fun way to get the kids involved in baking. Coming in a novelty, character head sprinkle shaker, this playful sprinkle mix is a colourful selection, ideal for baking dinosaur themed cookies, cupcakes and cakes. Sprinkle over almost set icing for the best results, and pair with our Dinosaur Wafers for even more dinosaur fun.
- Established over 100 years ago in Germany, Dr. Oetker has developed ahead of the industry and enjoys a reputation as one of the most trusted food brands internationally.
- Starting with our Baking Powder measured sachets, the company has gone from strength to strength, playing a key role in all aspects of baking - from the raising agents, icings and decorations. We're always here to inspire, educate and entertain so you can get the best baking feeling.
- Novelty packaging not intended to be used as a toy.
- Ideal for Kids Baking
- Colourful Dinosaur themed sprinkle Mix
- Dino head opens to pour out the sprinkles
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 52g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified maize starch, Cocoa mass, Fat reduced cocoa powder, Starch (potato maize), Vegetable oil (coconut), Vegetable fat (palm), Glucose syrup, Rice flour, Colours (curcumin, copper complexes of chlorophylls and chlorophyllins, brilliant blue FCF), Flavouring, Emulsifier (sunflower lecithins), Anti-caking agent (talc), Colouring foods (concentrates from radish, sweet potato)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
Return to
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
- PO Box 13020.
- crt@oetkery.ie
Net Contents
52g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1716 kJ/405 kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|91g
|of which sugars
|86g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.06g
