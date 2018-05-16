Simply Cook Chicken Katsu Cooking Kit 71G

Product Description
- Chicken Katsu Cooking Kit
- Ready in 20 minutes
- Heat rating - 1
- Approx 100 cals per half recipe mix
- Pack size: 71g
Information
Ingredients
Pickled Salad Mix: Salt, Sugar, Sodium Di-Acetate, West Country Cider Vinegar Powder, Maltodextrin, Crushed Chilli, Red Bell Pepper, Chilli Powder, Parsley Flakes, Sunflower Oil, Katsu Curry Paste: Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Water, Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Garlic Puree, Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric, Ground Fennel, Ginger Puree, Chicken Stock, Tomato Puree, Ground Coriander, Onion Powder, Ground Fenugreek, Tomato Powder, Ground Cardamom, Gochujang Sauce: Glucose Syrup, Water, Salted Black Beans (contains: Soybeans, Salt), Fructose, Red Pepper Juice, Soy Sauce Powder [contains: Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Maltodextrin, Salt], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Onion Juice, Tomato Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Ground Cayenne, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Paprika Extract, Rice Flour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 3 step cooking kit, use our chef made recipes and flavour pots to make quick and tasty restaurant quality meals, ready in 20 minutes.
- Cook restaurant quality meals at home with 3 Flavour Pots
- - Pickled Salad Mix
- - Katsu Curry Paste
- - Gochujang Sauce
- Just add fresh ingredients picked by you.
- Simply & speedy ready in 20 minutes
- Shopping List (Serves 2*)
- - 2 Breaded Chicken Fillets
- - 1 Onion (Finely Chopped)
- - 2 Carrots (Thinly Sliced)
- - ½ Cucumber (Thinly Sliced)
- - 200ml Coconut Milk
- - 120g Jasmine Rice
- Optional
- - Steamed Greens
- From your cupboard
- - Vegetable Oil
- *For 3-4 servings just add more fresh ingredients.
Number of uses
2-4 Servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Simply Cook,
- 96 Leonard Street,
- EC2A 4RH.
Return to
- Simply Cook,
- 96 Leonard Street,
- EC2A 4RH.
Net Contents
71g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per half kit
|Energy
|1191kJ
|422.8kJ
|-
|283kcal
|100.45kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|3.85g
|of which Saturates
|1.3g
|0.45g
|Carbohydrate
|43.7g
|15.5g
|of which Sugars
|32.6g
|11.55g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|1.15g
|Protein
|3.6g
|1.3g
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.8g
