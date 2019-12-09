Tesco Plant Chef Margherita Pizza 269G

The best vegan pizza there is!
The best vegan pizza out there. Nice base and not too "cheesy"!
Great ready made pizza
Nice ready made pizza - a little bit lacking in cheese in my opinion but really tasty and cooked well and evenly. Will definitely buy again in the future.
Best store bought vegan pizza I've ever had.
Very Good
I tried this pizza along with the mushroom version and although the Margherita is not as good as the mushroom, which is AMAZING by the way, it is still a very good pizza. I especially liked the fact that I didn't get any weird aftertaste from the cheese as I have experienced with other vegan cheese based pizzas.
Very good. Fresh pizza base and tasty topping, pleasantly surprised!
was not good quality. had an awful odour whilst cooking.base very thin.
One of the best vegan pizza’s I have tried. Crisp base and great for adding my own favourite toppings. The cheese ratio is perfect.