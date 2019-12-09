By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Margherita Pizza 269G

Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Margherita Pizza 269G


½ of a pizza
  • Energy1378kJ 328kcal
    16%
  • Fat11.5g
    16%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1068kJ / 254kcal

Product Description

  • A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, vegan coconut based alternative to mozzarella cheese, slow roasted tomatoes, black pepper, oregano and parsley.
  • 100% Plant Based Topped with slow roasted tomatoes and coconut cheese alternative
  • On top label: 100% Plant Based Topped with slow roasted tomatoes and coconut cheese alternative On base label: The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% plant based
  • Topped with slow roasted tomatoes and coconut cheese alternative
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 269g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato, Vegan Coconut Based Alternative to Mozzarella Cheese (18%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Modified Maize Starch, Calcium Citrate, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Carotenes)], Slow Roasted Tomato (8%), Semolina (Wheat), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Parsley, Oregano, Black Pepper, Basil, White Pepper, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10 mins

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

The best vegan pizza there is!

5 stars

The best vegan pizza out there. Nice base and not too "cheesy"!

Great ready made pizza

4 stars

Nice ready made pizza - a little bit lacking in cheese in my opinion but really tasty and cooked well and evenly. Will definitely buy again in the future.

Best store bought vegan pizza I've ever had.

5 stars

Best store bought vegan pizza I've ever had.

Very Good

4 stars

I tried this pizza along with the mushroom version and although the Margherita is not as good as the mushroom, which is AMAZING by the way, it is still a very good pizza. I especially liked the fact that I didn't get any weird aftertaste from the cheese as I have experienced with other vegan cheese based pizzas.

Very good. Fresh pizza base and tasty topping, pl

4 stars

Very good. Fresh pizza base and tasty topping, pleasantly surprised!

was not good quality. had an awful odour whilst co

2 stars

was not good quality. had an awful odour whilst cooking.base very thin.

One of the best vegan pizza’s I have tried. Crisp

4 stars

One of the best vegan pizza’s I have tried. Crisp base and great for adding my own favourite toppings. The cheese ratio is perfect.

