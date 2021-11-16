We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 525G

1.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 525G
£15.00
£2.86/100g

Product Description

  • Lindor milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling Lindor white chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling Lindor extra dark chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling Lindor milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting pistachio filling Lindor milk chocolate truffles with salt crystals (Fleur de Sel) and a smooth melting caramel filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Give the gift of bliss with this beautifully packaged assortment of Lindt LINDOR smooth melting chocolate truffles. The Lindt Master Chocolatiers combine expertise and the finest ingredients to produce the perfectly round chocolate shell with an irresistibly smooth melting filling. The LINDOR assorted chocolate gift box contains a blissful variety of flavours, from classic milk, white and extra dark truffles to pistachio and New Salted Caramel. Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds.
  • Lindt LINDOR Chocolate Truffles - smooth melting chocolate balls with an irresistibly smooth filling, approx. 42 balls, 525g gift box
  • Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights
  • Lindor, created by Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Please Recycle Where Possible
  • Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
  • This chocolate box is the perfect gift to impress this Christmas
  • Pack size: 525G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Pistachio Nuts, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

Highly Meltable, Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured By:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
  • Italy.
  • Packed by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

525g ℮

  • Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
  • This chocolate box is the perfect gift to impress this Christmas

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Pistachio Paste (1.3%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Pistachio Nuts, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

  • Highly Meltable, Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2600 kJ / 626 kcal
Fat 48 g
- of which saturates 34 g
Carbohydrate 43 g
- of which sugars 42 g
Protein 5.3 g
Salt 0.20 g

  • Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
  • This chocolate box is the perfect gift to impress this Christmas

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Extra Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 60% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Pistachio Nuts, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

  • Highly Meltable, Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2660 kJ / 642 kcal
Fat 52 g
- of which saturates 37 g
Carbohydrate 35 g
- of which sugars 32 g
Protein 4.9 g
Salt 0.03 g

  • Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
  • This chocolate box is the perfect gift to impress this Christmas

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Pistachio Nuts, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

  • Highly Meltable, Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2625 kJ / 632 kcal
Fat 48 g
- of which saturates 35 g
Carbohydrate 45 g
- of which sugars 45 g
Protein 4.1 g
Salt 0.20 g

  • Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
  • This chocolate box is the perfect gift to impress this Christmas

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Pistachio Nuts, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

  • Highly Meltable, Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2587 kJ / 623 kcal
Fat 47 g
- of which saturates 34 g
Carbohydrate 44 g
- of which sugars 42 g
Protein 5.0 g
Salt 0.17 g

  • Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
  • This chocolate box is the perfect gift to impress this Christmas

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Caramel 2.1% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) (0.24%), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Salt Powder, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Pistachio Nuts, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

  • Highly Meltable, Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2589kJ / 623kcal
Fat 47 g
- of which saturates 35 g
Carbohydrate 43 g
- of which sugars 42 g
Protein 4.9 g
Salt 0.45 g
View all Chocolate Boxes & Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Chocolate quality poor.

2 stars

Surprisingly poor quality chocolate. Expected better from this brand. Also conta8ns palm oil.

PALM OIL - not for vegetarians.

1 stars

No more Lindt then - might as well contain minced orangutang.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here