Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 525G

Chocolate quality poor.
Surprisingly poor quality chocolate. Expected better from this brand. Also conta8ns palm oil.
PALM OIL - not for vegetarians.
No more Lindt then - might as well contain minced orangutang.
Highly Meltable, Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place
Box. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
525g ℮
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Pistachio Paste (1.3%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2600 kJ / 626 kcal
|Fat
|48 g
|- of which saturates
|34 g
|Carbohydrate
|43 g
|- of which sugars
|42 g
|Protein
|5.3 g
|Salt
|0.20 g
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Extra Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 60% minimum
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2660 kJ / 642 kcal
|Fat
|52 g
|- of which saturates
|37 g
|Carbohydrate
|35 g
|- of which sugars
|32 g
|Protein
|4.9 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2625 kJ / 632 kcal
|Fat
|48 g
|- of which saturates
|35 g
|Carbohydrate
|45 g
|- of which sugars
|45 g
|Protein
|4.1 g
|Salt
|0.20 g
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2587 kJ / 623 kcal
|Fat
|47 g
|- of which saturates
|34 g
|Carbohydrate
|44 g
|- of which sugars
|42 g
|Protein
|5.0 g
|Salt
|0.17 g
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Caramel 2.1% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) (0.24%), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Salt Powder, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2589kJ / 623kcal
|Fat
|47 g
|- of which saturates
|35 g
|Carbohydrate
|43 g
|- of which sugars
|42 g
|Protein
|4.9 g
|Salt
|0.45 g
