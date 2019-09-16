By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brew City Halloumi Fries 150G

Product Description

  • Halloumi cheese strips coated in a parsley and red pepper batter.
  • For more information see www.brewcity.uk
  • Follow Us
  • Facebook, Twitter and Instagram www.brewcity.uk
  • We are Brew City
  • When you're with your mates and the munchies set in after a few drinks, we'll be there too.
  • Our food is proper tasty and goes brilliantly with beer
  • It's beermunch!
  • Chunky halloumi strips in a crispy batter
  • Bites for beer
  • Proper bar snacks
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Halloumi Cheese (67%) (Cow's Milk, Ewe's Milk, Goats Milk, Salt, Mint), Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Maize Flour, Modified Starch, Raising Agents (E450, E500, E503), Maize Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Red Bell Pepper, Parsley, Quinoa, Dextrose, Wheat Gluten), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook one full pack of Brew City Halloumi Fries. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen; these instructions are guidelines only.
For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
1 Preheat the oven and baking tray to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
2 Spread a single layer of Halloumi Fries onto the baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
3 Bake for 10 minutes, turning every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Caution: Product will be hot after cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfectly pairs with sour gose

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 oven baked servings

Name and address

  • Freepost Brewcity,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • customer.relations@brewcity.uk
  • 0800 756 0825 (ROI 1800 946 008)
  • Customer Relations,
  • Freepost Brewcity,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ13651422
kcal328342
Fat g2424
of which saturates g1111
Carbohydrate g1415
of which sugars g0.50.6
Fibre g1.62.2
Protein g1415
Salt g2.32.4

The Best!!

5 stars

Cook them longer than directed. Perfect!!!

Waste of Money

1 stars

when i saw these they looked like a quality product and as I was entertaining I bought 6 packets. They are not worth the money. You Only get a few fries and they are worse than the cheap ones.

Not enough in the pack to share

3 stars

These are pretty tasty but for the price, you only get 10, well, I got 9 and a stump. Not really worth getting or consider share worthy even with other bits to snack on especially when surrounded by halloumi addicts and these always the first to go. If they added more to the pack like they do with their onion straws it would be worth getting but not when there's only 10 in a pack.

