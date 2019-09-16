Brew City Halloumi Fries 150G

The Best!!
Cook them longer than directed. Perfect!!!
Waste of Money
when i saw these they looked like a quality product and as I was entertaining I bought 6 packets. They are not worth the money. You Only get a few fries and they are worse than the cheap ones.
Not enough in the pack to share
These are pretty tasty but for the price, you only get 10, well, I got 9 and a stump. Not really worth getting or consider share worthy even with other bits to snack on especially when surrounded by halloumi addicts and these always the first to go. If they added more to the pack like they do with their onion straws it would be worth getting but not when there's only 10 in a pack.