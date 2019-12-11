Tango Strawberry & Watermelon Sugar Free 2L Bottle
Typical values per 100g: Energy 15kJ/3kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Sugar Free Strawberry and Watermelon Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- For more information follow us on social media @drinktango
- Tango has crafted a deliciously fruity strawberry and watermelon combination.
- Delivering the instant burst of tangy flavour, you know and love from Tango without the sugar
- This will take lip smacking tang to a whole new dimension.
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- It's the perfect partner for time together with family & friends.
- Perfect for socialising occasions, such as picnics, parties and BBQs.
- We are big on personality and even bigger on flavour, but don't take our word for it. You be the judge!
- Also available in Original Orange, Sugar Free Orange and Sugar Free Tropical.
- Pack size: 2000ml
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Watermelon 4%, Strawberry 1%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
Bottle contains 8 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|15kJ/3kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.09g
Safety information
