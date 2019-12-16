Tesco Mushroom & Meat Free Stuffing Lattice 500G

Great nut free veg option
Goes well with a veg gravy. This will be in the xmas shopping basket. Thanks
Good alternative to main part of a roast dinner.
Although it looks as if it may be a sweet dish it is actually very good (and savoury).. Just tried it and will be buying another.
It was a bit dry and too much black pepper!
It was a bit dry and too much black pepper!
Great value!
My daughter, who is not a vegan or vegetarian, absolutely loves this lattice - she keeps asking me to buy it every week! The filling is moist and well seasoned and the pastry as light and flaky as it should be.
Disappointed
This is changed since last year looks nothing like the picture couldn't find any mushrooms just looks like a lump of sausage meat very disappointed.
Nice but peppery
This would have been excellent were it not for the overpowering amount of pepper in it. I'm a big lover of pepper as a spice but this was too much even for me. I'm very unlikely to buy this again.
I'm not a Vegan or a Vegetarian but I have meat-of
I'm not a Vegan or a Vegetarian but I have meat-off days to consciously reduce my meat consumption and carbon footprint. In the absence of the Tesco Portobello Mushroom Wellington, I gave this a go. Unfortunately I am dismayed at this product. One of the previous reviewers got it spot on - tastes very similar to the Gregg's Vegan Sausage Roll. Looks and tastes like eating plastic in between. Pastry is nice, but the inner spices are covered in sugar. Just terrible overall. Take it from me, as a meat eater, there are plenty of Vegan and Vegetarian meals that are great alternatives, often taste hardly any different, and sometimes even nicer! But sorry, this one is just horrible. Donated the remaining boxes to my local food bank so as to not waste it.
Exceptional
Really really yummy , pastry was lovely and flakey and the filling was moist and full of flavor , will definitely buy this again !!
Scrumptious
I am not a vegetarian but I do love mushrooms and this is scrumptious. Although I ate it warm I think it would be just as nice cold or cutting into small squares and eaten as a snack .I will but it again
Well done from a happy vegetarian
Fabulous!! What a veggie delight!