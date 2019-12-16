By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mushroom & Meat Free Stuffing Lattice 500G

3.5(18)Write a review
Tesco Mushroom & Meat Free Stuffing Lattice 500G

Rest of shelf

¼ of a pack (117g**)
  • Energy1203kJ 288kcal
    14%
  • Fat15.2g
    22%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1028kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry filled with savoury soya protein, topped with mushrooms in an enriched puff pastry lattice with thyme topping.
  • FLAKY PUFF PASTRY With flavourful mushrooms and an aromatic soya based stuffing
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Reconstituted Soya protein (10%)(Soya Bean, Water), Palm Oil, Onion (6%), Mushroom (4.5%), Reconstituted Wheat Protein (4%)(Wheat Gluten, Water, Wheat Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Leek (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Thyme, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Sage, Stabiliser (Potassium Chloride, Sodium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Apple, Sugar, Tomato Purée, White Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Cider Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Mace, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Rosemary, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Paprika Extract, Nutmeg, Potato Starch, Capsicum Extract, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Lovage Extract, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. IMPORTANT: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 35-40 mins Some thyme may have come loose in the carton so resprinkle on top of the Wellington. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 mins.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (117g**)
Energy1028kJ / 246kcal1203kJ / 288kcal
Fat13.0g15.2g
Saturates5.8g6.8g
Carbohydrate22.6g26.4g
Sugars2.2g2.5g
Fibre2.3g2.7g
Protein8.5g9.9g
Salt1.0g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g packg typically weighs 468gg.--

18 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great nut free veg option

5 stars

Goes well with a veg gravy. This will be in the xmas shopping basket. Thanks

Good alternative to main part of a roast dinner.

4 stars

Although it looks as if it may be a sweet dish it is actually very good (and savoury).. Just tried it and will be buying another.

It was a bit dry and too much black pepper!

1 stars

It was a bit dry and too much black pepper!

Great value!

5 stars

My daughter, who is not a vegan or vegetarian, absolutely loves this lattice - she keeps asking me to buy it every week! The filling is moist and well seasoned and the pastry as light and flaky as it should be.

Disappointed

1 stars

This is changed since last year looks nothing like the picture couldn't find any mushrooms just looks like a lump of sausage meat very disappointed.

Nice but peppery

3 stars

This would have been excellent were it not for the overpowering amount of pepper in it. I'm a big lover of pepper as a spice but this was too much even for me. I'm very unlikely to buy this again.

I'm not a Vegan or a Vegetarian but I have meat-of

1 stars

I'm not a Vegan or a Vegetarian but I have meat-off days to consciously reduce my meat consumption and carbon footprint. In the absence of the Tesco Portobello Mushroom Wellington, I gave this a go. Unfortunately I am dismayed at this product. One of the previous reviewers got it spot on - tastes very similar to the Gregg's Vegan Sausage Roll. Looks and tastes like eating plastic in between. Pastry is nice, but the inner spices are covered in sugar. Just terrible overall. Take it from me, as a meat eater, there are plenty of Vegan and Vegetarian meals that are great alternatives, often taste hardly any different, and sometimes even nicer! But sorry, this one is just horrible. Donated the remaining boxes to my local food bank so as to not waste it.

Exceptional

5 stars

Really really yummy , pastry was lovely and flakey and the filling was moist and full of flavor , will definitely buy this again !!

Scrumptious

5 stars

I am not a vegetarian but I do love mushrooms and this is scrumptious. Although I ate it warm I think it would be just as nice cold or cutting into small squares and eaten as a snack .I will but it again

Well done from a happy vegetarian

5 stars

Fabulous!! What a veggie delight!

