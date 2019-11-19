Tesco Slow Roasting Beef Joint

Cook as slow as possible to get good results. The
Cook as slow as possible to get good results. The slow cooker method is ideal. Carves well when cool.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ / 129kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Instructions: Oven 140°C/ Fan 120°C/ Gas 1 Place in roasting tin, lightly season and cover with foil. Roast in centre of pre-heated oven. For rare roast, cook for 8 minutes per 100g. For a medium roast, cook for 10 minutes per 100g. A medium roast will be pink in the middle. For a well done roast increase cooking time to 12 minutes per 100g. 20 minutes before end of cooking remove foil, baste with cooking juices and place back in oven and cook at 240°C/ Fan 220°C/ Gas 8 to finish. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes. Remove strings, carve and serve.
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in Ireland, packed in the U.K.
5 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 250g
|Energy
|542kJ / 129kcal
|1355kJ / 321kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|24.0g
|60.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
