Tesco Slow Roasting Beef Joint

Tesco Slow Roasting Beef Joint
£ 11.89
£6.99/kg
Per 250g
  • Energy1355kJ 321kcal
    16%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • Beef roasting joint.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Matured for 21 days for a richer flavour This roasting joint will be from Silverside. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • From trusted farms
  • A silverside joint, matured for 21 days for flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 140°C/ Fan 120°C/ Gas 1 Place in roasting tin, lightly season and cover with foil. Roast in centre of pre-heated oven. For rare roast, cook for 8 minutes per 100g. For a medium roast, cook for 10 minutes per 100g. A medium roast will be pink in the middle. For a well done roast increase cooking time to 12 minutes per 100g. 20 minutes before end of cooking remove foil, baste with cooking juices and place back in oven and cook at 240°C/ Fan 220°C/ Gas 8 to finish. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes. Remove strings, carve and serve.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
  • Oven Cook - From Chilled
  • Cooking Instructions
  • Remove beef from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.
  • 140°C/Fan 120°C/Gas 1
  • Place in roasting tin, lightly season and cover with foil. Roast in centre of pre-heated oven. For a rare roast, cook for 8 minutes per 100g. For a medium roast, cook for 10 minutes per 100g. A medium roast will be pink in the middle. For a well done roast increase cooking time to 12 minutes per 100g. 20 minutes before end of cooking remove foil, baste with cooking juices and place back in oven and cook at 240°C/Fan 220°C/Gas 8 to finish. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes. Remove strings, carve and serve.
  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • Tip
  • Use any leftover beef dripping to make extra crispy roast potatoes.
  • Important
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy542kJ / 129kcal1355kJ / 321kcal
Fat3.1g7.8g
Saturates1.3g3.3g
Carbohydrate0.9g2.3g
Sugars0.3g0.8g
Fibre0.5g1.3g
Protein24.0g60.0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Cook as slow as possible to get good results. The

4 stars

Cook as slow as possible to get good results. The slow cooker method is ideal. Carves well when cool.

