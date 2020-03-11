By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Pomegranate & Verbena Scent Body Wash 225Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Pomegranate & Verbena Scent Body Wash 225Ml
£ 0.95
£0.42/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Dove Pomegranate & Verbena Scent Body Wash 225ml
  • Enjoy softer, smoother skin after just one shower with Dove Reviving Body Wash. Our moisturising and microbiome gentle formula provides instant softness and lasting care for your skin. It’s enlivened with a pomegranate and hibiscus tea scent to awaken and refresh your senses. Our nourishing formula ensures your microbiome (your skin’s living protective layer) is given the nutrients it needs to protect itself and minimise skin dryness. This moisturising body wash is made with mild cleansers to help your skin maintain its natural balance and deliver skin nourishment simultaneously. The mild, gentle formula is kind to your skin, making Dove Reviving Body Wash great for all skin types. For best results, simply squeeze onto a shower puff or your hands and massage all over your body before rinsing thoroughly. Use this reviving body wash as part of your daily shower routine for softer, smoother skin. All Dove skin care products are cruelty-free accredited by PETA.
  • Dove Reviving Body Wash has a revitalising scent of pomegranate and hibiscus tea
  • Made with our unique ¼ moisturising cream, this nourishing body wash helps to minimise skin dryness
  • Our moisturising body wash delivers skin natural nutrients to make your skin feel cared for
  • Discover Dove’s gentlest ever sulfate SLES free body wash
  • The moisturising properties of Dove Reviving Body Wash nourish deep into the surface layers of your skin
  • Our gentle formula protects your microbiome (your skins protective layer) and provides lasting care for your skin
  • Pack size: 225ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, DMDM Hydantoin, Stearic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Capric Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Propylene Glycol, Betula Alba Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Citric Acid, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • N/A

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

225 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

N/A

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

Smells fantastic, makes skin feel silky smooth

Usually bought next

Dove Silk Glow Body Wash 225Ml

£ 0.95
£0.42/100ml

Offer

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml

Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

Offer

Oral-B Pro- Expert Professional Protect Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 1.90
£2.54/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here