Flourish Cooling Mist 50ml

Handbag essential!
Perfect for my handbag! I travel into London often on and off the tube and when a 'hot' moment hits it is almost unbearable this is perfect, I feel fresher and helps to cool me and alleviate the 'moment'.
Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat., Polysorbate 20, Glycerin, Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide, Menthyl Ethylamido Oxalate, Betaine, Panthenol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Bisabolol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Trifolium Pratense (Clover) Flower Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Benzyl Alcohol, Pantolactone, Sodium Hyaluronate, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract
Made in the UK
Pump. Recyclable
50ml ℮
CAUTION FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. DO USE ON BROKEN SKIN. DO NOT SPRAY DIRECTLY INTO EYES OR MOUTH. CLOSE EYES IF USING SPRAY TO COOL THE FACE. IF SWALLOWED OR IN CONTACT WITH THE EYES SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION. IF IRRITATION OCCURS, DISCONTINUE USE.
