Flourish Cooling Mist 50Ml

Flourish Cooling Mist 50Ml
£ 7.95
£15.90/100ml

Product Description

  • Flourish Cooling Mist 50ml
  • Specially formulated with calming chamomile extract and a leading cooling technology to instantly cool and soothe your skin.
  • Specially formulated for the menopause
  • Dermatologically approved
  • Instant and long lasting cooling effect
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat., Polysorbate 20, Glycerin, Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide, Menthyl Ethylamido Oxalate, Betaine, Panthenol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Bisabolol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Trifolium Pratense (Clover) Flower Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Benzyl Alcohol, Pantolactone, Sodium Hyaluronate, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Whenever you feel hot, spray a light mist directly onto your face, chest and neck area. Can be applied as often as you like and over make-up.

Warnings

  • CAUTION
  • FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. DO USE ON BROKEN SKIN. DO NOT SPRAY DIRECTLY INTO EYES OR MOUTH. CLOSE EYES IF USING SPRAY TO COOL THE FACE. IF SWALLOWED OR IN CONTACT WITH THE EYES SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION. IF IRRITATION OCCURS, DISCONTINUE USE.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Name and address

  • DDD Limited,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • DDD Limited,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.
  • Careline: 0800 085 3462
  • www.lets-flourish.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. DO USE ON BROKEN SKIN. DO NOT SPRAY DIRECTLY INTO EYES OR MOUTH. CLOSE EYES IF USING SPRAY TO COOL THE FACE. IF SWALLOWED OR IN CONTACT WITH THE EYES SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION. IF IRRITATION OCCURS, DISCONTINUE USE.

Handbag essential!

5 stars

Perfect for my handbag! I travel into London often on and off the tube and when a 'hot' moment hits it is almost unbearable this is perfect, I feel fresher and helps to cool me and alleviate the 'moment'.

