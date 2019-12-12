Up&Go Breakfast Drink Banana & Honey 330Ml
Product Description
- The nutritious banana and honey ﬂavour breakfast drink that's high in protein, high in ﬁbre, low in fat and made with milk and oats. Fortiﬁed with vitamins & minerals (UHT).
- The Official Breakfast of British Swimming
- Find out more about our partnership at www.upandgo.co.uk
- Your nutritious breakfast
- Smooth blend of milk & oats
- High in protein, fibre and calcium
- Vitamins D, C, B6 & B12
- Pack size: 330ml
- High in protein
- High in fibre
- High in calcium
- Low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (Reconstituted) (58%), Water, Wholegrain Oat Flour (3.2%), Banana Purée (1.7%), Chicory Inulin, Milk Protein, Sugar, Fructose, Soy Protein, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Starch, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Stabilisers (Cellulose, Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Honey (0.2%), Minerals (Calcium & Sodium Phosphate, Iron), Dried Cream Extract (Milk), Salt, Vitamins (D, C, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, B6, Folic Acid, B12)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Oats, Soya
Storage
Once open, keep refrigerated and drink within 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Chill me
- Shake me well
- Drink chilled.
Name and address
- Life Health Foods UK,
- 82 St John Street,
- London,
- EC1M 4JN.
Return to
- 020 3642 3410
- hello@upandgo.co.uk
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|% RI* per 100ml
|Energy
|272kJ
|898kJ
|-
|65kcal
|215kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|3.4g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|8g
|28g
|of which sugars
|5.9g
|20g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|6.6g
|Protein
|4.6g
|15g
|Salt
|0.17g
|0.56g
|Vitamin D
|0.67µg
|2.21µg
|13%
|Vitamin C
|4.8mg
|15.8mg
|6%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.14mg
|0.46mg
|13%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.18mg
|0.59mg
|13%
|Niacin (B3)
|2.1mg
|7.0mg
|13%
|Vitamin B6
|0.18mg
|0.59mg
|13%
|Folic Acid
|26.0µg
|85.8µg
|13%
|Vitamin B12
|0.32µg
|1.06µg
|13%
|Iron
|0.8mg
|2.6mg
|5%
|Calcium
|148mg
|488mg
|18%
|Phosphorus
|111mg
|366mg
|15%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
