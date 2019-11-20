Tesco Diced Lamb Shoulder 300G

- Energy967kJ 232kcal12%
- Fat15.0g21%
- Saturates7.0g35%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 774kJ / 186kcal
Product Description
- Diced lamb shoulder.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Diced for your convenience, perfect for slow cooking
- Diced for your convenience, perfect for slow cooking
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- From trusted farms
- Diced for your convenience, perfect for slow cooking
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove lamb from packaging. Place some flour in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Toss cubes in flour to coat, shaking off any excess. Heat a little oil in a large pan until hot and brown cubes for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally.
Transfer to a casserole dish.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 2 hrs.
Add your choice of vegetables and stock to casserole dish and cover. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 hours until tender.
Tip
Add a spoonful of redcurrant jelly to your stock for extra flavour.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|774kJ / 186kcal
|967kJ / 232kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|17.8g
|22.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019