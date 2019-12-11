Costa Coffee Mocha Italia Latte 193.6G
Product Description
- 8 Capsules Containing Roasted and Ground Coffee, 8 Capsules Containing Whole Milk Powder and Sugar.
- For machine compatibility and information on coffee pod recyclability see www.costa.co.uk
- At Costa Coffee, we know great coffee. The proof? We've been serving our legendary signature blend since '71. It took 112 different blends to get it just right, but boy was it worth it: the perfect balance of delicate arabica and strong robusta beans, slow-roasted for smooth and nutty flavour and rich aroma.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Finished with espresso
- A generous helping of milk
- Mild & milky latte
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 193.6g
Information
Ingredients
Coffee Capsule: Roasted and Ground Coffee***, Milk Capsule: Whole Milk Powder, Sugar (7%), ***Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best quality, consume within 2 weeks of opening the bag.
Preparation and Usage
- Coffee the Costa Way
- 1. Place a cup under the machine
- 2. 170ml - Insert milk capsule into the holder and use '5 stripes'
- 3. 50ml - Insert latte capsule and use '2 stripes' for best flavour
Number of uses
Contains 8 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Costa Ltd.
Distributor address
- All About Food Ltd,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food Ltd,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Net Contents
193.6g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (1 Coffee & 1 Milk)
|% RI**
|Energy
|1446kJ
|349kJ
|4%
|-
|344kcal
|83kcal
|4%
|Fat
|17.2g
|4.2g
|6%
|of which saturates
|9.8g
|2.4g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|31.4g
|7.6g
|3%
|of which sugars
|31.4g
|7.6g
|8%
|Protein
|15.9g
|3.9g
|8%
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.15g
|3%
|** Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ / 2000 kcal)
