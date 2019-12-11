By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Costa Coffee Mocha Italia Latte 193.6G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Costa Coffee Mocha Italia Latte 193.6G
£ 4.00
£2.07/100g

Offer

Per 100g
  • Energy1446kJ 344kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1446kJ

Product Description

  • 8 Capsules Containing Roasted and Ground Coffee, 8 Capsules Containing Whole Milk Powder and Sugar.
  • For machine compatibility and information on coffee pod recyclability see www.costa.co.uk
  • At Costa Coffee, we know great coffee. The proof? We've been serving our legendary signature blend since '71. It took 112 different blends to get it just right, but boy was it worth it: the perfect balance of delicate arabica and strong robusta beans, slow-roasted for smooth and nutty flavour and rich aroma.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Finished with espresso
  • A generous helping of milk
  • Mild & milky latte
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 193.6g

Information

Ingredients

Coffee Capsule: Roasted and Ground Coffee***, Milk Capsule: Whole Milk Powder, Sugar (7%), ***Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best quality, consume within 2 weeks of opening the bag.

Preparation and Usage

  • Coffee the Costa Way
  • 1. Place a cup under the machine
  • 2. 170ml - Insert milk capsule into the holder and use '5 stripes'
  • 3. 50ml - Insert latte capsule and use '2 stripes' for best flavour

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Costa Ltd.

Distributor address

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Net Contents

193.6g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (1 Coffee & 1 Milk)% RI**
Energy1446kJ349kJ4%
-344kcal83kcal4%
Fat17.2g4.2g6%
of which saturates9.8g2.4g12%
Carbohydrate31.4g7.6g3%
of which sugars31.4g7.6g8%
Protein15.9g3.9g8%
Salt0.60g0.15g3%
** Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ / 2000 kcal)---

