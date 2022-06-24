We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Terry's Chocolate Orange Bars 3 Pack 105G

Terry's Chocolate Orange Bars 3 Pack 105G
£ 1.00
£0.95/100g

Per bar (35 g)

Energy
766
kJ
183
kcal
9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2188 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Full size bars
  • Made with real orange oil
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

3 bars per pack

Name and address

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards Lane London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.

Return to

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards Lane London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.
  • Consumer careline
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.
  • www.terryschocolate.com
  • Please keep the packaging for any contact.

Net Contents

3 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (35 g)%* / Per bar (35 g)
Energy2188 kJ766 kJ
-524 kcal183 kcal9%
Fat29 g10 g14%
of which saturates17 g6.1 g30 %
Carbohydrate59 g21 g8%
of which sugars59 g21 g23 %
Fibre2.4 g0.8 g-
Protein5.8 g2.0 g4 %
Salt0.27 g0.10 g2%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
3 bars per pack---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

Lovely tasting chocolate orange

5 stars

Lovely tasting chocolate orange

