Terry's Chocolate Orange Bars 3 Pack 105G

Lovely tasting chocolate orange
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2188 kJ
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Orange Oil, Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a cool, dry place.
3 bars per pack
3 x 35g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (35 g)
|%* / Per bar (35 g)
|Energy
|2188 kJ
|766 kJ
|-
|524 kcal
|183 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|29 g
|10 g
|14%
|of which saturates
|17 g
|6.1 g
|30 %
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|21 g
|8%
|of which sugars
|59 g
|21 g
|23 %
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein
|5.8 g
|2.0 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0.27 g
|0.10 g
|2%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
