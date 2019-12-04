By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
New York Bakery Co Gluten Free Seeded Bagel 4 Pack

image 1 of New York Bakery Co Gluten Free Seeded Bagel 4 Pack
£ 2.50
£0.63/each
Each bagel (approx. 72g) contains
  • Energy837kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates0.9g
    4%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1163kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Gluten Free Seeded Bagels
  • For the latest news and recipe ideas, join our Facebook community www.facebook.com/newyorkbakery.
  • Individually wrapped
  • Enjoy toasted
  • Boiled and baked for an authentic NY taste
  • Free from artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans

Information

Ingredients

Maize Starch, Water, Rice Flour, Soya Protein, Humectant (Glycerine), Brown Linseed (2.5%), Fermented Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sesame Seed (2%), Sugar, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Psyllium Fibre, Roasted Corn Flour, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar, Poppy Seed (0.5%), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Lactic Acid), Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sesame, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Suitable for freezing.Freeze on day of purchase & use within 1 month. For Best Before Date: See Bag Closure

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly before use.

Number of uses

1 portion = 1 bagel (72g)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Grupo Bimbo UK,
  • Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
  • Rotherham,
  • S64 8AB.

Return to

  • Grupo Bimbo UK,
  • Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
  • Rotherham,
  • S64 8AB.
  • Contact us via our website at www.newyorkbakery.com

Net Contents

4 x Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bagel
Energy1163kJ837kJ278kcal200kcal
Fat8.6g6.2g
(of which saturates)1.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate37.7g27.2g
(of which sugars)3.8g2.7g
Fibre12g8.6g
Protein6.4g4.6g
Salt0.9g0.6g
1 portion = 1 bagel (72g)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

