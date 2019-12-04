New York Bakery Co Gluten Free Seeded Bagel 4 Pack

- Energy837kJ 200kcal10%
- Fat6.2g9%
- Saturates0.9g4%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt0.6g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1163kJ
Product Description
- 4 Gluten Free Seeded Bagels
- Individually wrapped
- Enjoy toasted
- Boiled and baked for an authentic NY taste
- Free from artificial colours & flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
Information
Ingredients
Maize Starch, Water, Rice Flour, Soya Protein, Humectant (Glycerine), Brown Linseed (2.5%), Fermented Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sesame Seed (2%), Sugar, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Psyllium Fibre, Roasted Corn Flour, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar, Poppy Seed (0.5%), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Lactic Acid), Yeast Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Sesame, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Suitable for freezing.Freeze on day of purchase & use within 1 month. For Best Before Date: See Bag Closure
Produce of
Produced in Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly before use.
Number of uses
1 portion = 1 bagel (72g)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Grupo Bimbo UK,
- Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
- Rotherham,
- S64 8AB.
Return to
- Contact us via our website at www.newyorkbakery.com
Net Contents
4 x Bagels
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bagel
|Energy
|1163kJ
|837kJ
|278kcal
|200kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|6.2g
|(of which saturates)
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|37.7g
|27.2g
|(of which sugars)
|3.8g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|12g
|8.6g
|Protein
|6.4g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.6g
|1 portion = 1 bagel (72g)
|-
|-
