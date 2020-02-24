By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Parmigiano Reggiano 150G

Tesco Parmigiano Reggiano 150G
£ 2.75
£1.84/100g

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy501kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1671kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • Parmigiano Reggiano PDO cheese made with unpasteurised milk.
  • Matured over 18 months.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Parmigiano Reggiano PDO Cheese(Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1671kJ / 402kcal501kJ / 121kcal
Fat29.7g8.9g
Saturates19.6g5.9g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein32.4g9.7g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

