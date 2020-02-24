Tesco Parmigiano Reggiano 150G
- Energy501kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat8.9g13%
- Saturates5.9g30%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1671kJ / 402kcal
Product Description
- Parmigiano Reggiano PDO cheese made with unpasteurised milk.
- Matured over 18 months.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Parmigiano Reggiano PDO Cheese(Milk).
Allergy Information
- Contains milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1671kJ / 402kcal
|501kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|29.7g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|19.6g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|32.4g
|9.7g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
