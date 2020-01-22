Loyd Grossman Chilli Pepper & Balsamic Pasta Sauce 275G
Offer
- Energy326kJ 79kcal4%
- Fat3.7g5%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars6.9g8%
- Salt0.97g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 236kJ
Product Description
- Spicy tomato sauce with red chilli and balsamic vinegar.
- For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk
- 1 of your 5 a day**
- **A half serving of this pouch equals 1 of your 5 a day
- "To share my passion for Italian food, I use only the finest quality ingredients to give you my best ever, Signature range of sauces."
- Chili rating - 2
- Just add pasta
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 275g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (48%), Tomato Purée, Red Pepper (5%), Fried Onions (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli (1%), Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, White Balsamic Vinegar (0.5%) (White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Chilli Flakes, Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Ground Black Pepper, Thyme
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Mustard, Soya and Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Vibrant Flavour in 3 Easy Steps
- 1 Simply cook 125g (dry) of your favourite pasta and drain.
- 2 Heat the sauce gently in a saucepan stirring often.
- 3 Add your cooked pasta to the hot sauce, for a delicious meal. Serves 2.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Add a finishing touch:
- Sprinkle basil leaves and parmesan over the top of your cooked pasta dish.
- Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.
Number of uses
This pouch contains approx. 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- If you have any problems with my sauce please keep this pouch and contact the address below or phone 0800 389 8548 ( ROI - 1800 93 2814).
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/2 pouch (138g) portion
|Energy
|236kJ
|326kJ
|57kcal
|79kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|3.7g
|Of which Saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|7.7g
|Of which Sugars
|5.0g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.1g
|Protein
|1.7g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.97g
|This pouch contains approx. 2 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020