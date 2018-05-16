By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Raw Scallops 180G

Tesco Raw Scallops 180G
£ 5.00
£27.78/kg
1/2 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Raw Patagonian scallops (Zygochlamys patagonica) in a protective ice glaze.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Scallop (Mollusc).

Allergy Information

  • Contains molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat in a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Stir fry for 3 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Caught in the South West Atlantic, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (72g**)
Energy650kJ / 155kcal468kJ / 111kcal
Fat5.4g3.9g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate1.1g0.8g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein25.1g18.1g
Salt1.1g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 144g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

