Tesco Raw Scallops 180G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 155kcal
Product Description
- Raw Patagonian scallops (Zygochlamys patagonica) in a protective ice glaze.
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Scallop (Mollusc).
Allergy Information
- Contains molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Cooking Instructions
Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat in a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Stir fry for 3 minutes.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Caught in the South West Atlantic, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e (net of ice glaze)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (72g**)
|Energy
|650kJ / 155kcal
|468kJ / 111kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|25.1g
|18.1g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 144g.
Safety information
