Funkin Nitro Espresso Martini Cocktail 200Ml

£ 2.00
£10.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Nitrogen infused coffee mixed drink with vodka
  • Our Nitro Espresso Martini, made with the finest cold brew coffee serves up all the rich and velvety-smooth texture of a cocktail crafted at the bar. Made with premium coffee and Vodka.
  • Contains alcohol.
  • 1 UK Unit per can
  • Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • Widely Recycled
  • Infused with nitrogen for a smooth finish
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1

ABV

5% vol

Country

Netherlands

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: See base.Store cool and dry.

Produce of

Made in Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill, rotate, then crack open to infuse with nitrogen to create a silky, bar-quality cocktail you can enjoy straight from the can.
  • Or, for the full experience, serve up in a Martini glass and garnish with three coffee beans.
  • Rotate, open, pour hard, then wait 1 minute to watch the foam head form.
  • Best served chilled.

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT - 83mg/100ml

Name and address

  • Funkin Cocktails,
  • 122 Arlington Road,
  • London,
  • NW1 7HP.

Return to

  • Funkin Cocktails,
  • 122 Arlington Road,
  • London,
  • NW1 7HP.

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT - 83mg/100ml

