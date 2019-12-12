Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing 300G

- Energy509kJ 121kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1106kJ / 264kcal
Product Description
- Breadcrumb stuffing with sweetened dried cranberries, Bramley apple, onions and seasoning.
- The classic combination of cranberry & apple have been paired together to flavour these stuffing balls, with the versatility to be served with chicken, pork or vegetarian meals. Made in small batches using quality ingredients, the stuffing balls have a mild sweetness from the fruits. Onions and selected seasonings provide a balanced savoury background flavour. These ingredients are then gently tumbled with breadcrumb from slow baked, artisan loaves. Our stuffings are prepared by a skilled workforce, in a family run business, who ensure consistency in every portion.
- Made with fresh breadcrumbs and a blend of fragrant herbs.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Dried Sweetened Cranberries (12%) [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Bramley Apple (11%) [Bramley Apple, Water, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid), Salt], Onion, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Herbs, Salt, Yeast, Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume by "use by" date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chilled temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. 220°C/Fan 200°C/ Gas 7: 16 mins. Place stuffing balls on a baking tray on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven, turning halfway through cooking.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1106kJ / 264kcal
|509kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|36.4g
|16.7g
|Sugars
|13.7g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|4.5g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 276g.
|-
|-
