Vitabiotics Osteocare Original 90 Tablets

Vitabiotics Osteocare Original 90 Tablets
Product Description

  • Synergistic high strength calcium tablets, with magnesium, zinc & vit D3
  • Osteocare® supports
  • Royal Osteoporosis Society
  • Better bone health for everybody
  • Saves £5 off membership of the Royal Osteoporosis Society with this pack
  • Become a member of the Royal Osteoporosis Society with this exclusive saving, and benefit from:
  • Informative quarterly magazine
  • Comprehensive 100 page book
  • Online lifestyle tips and guidance
  • See in-pack leaflet for more details and how to join.
  • UK's No 1 for bones*
  • *UK's No.1 bone health supplement brand
  • The UK's No.1 calcium formula for women & men of all ages
  • Osteocare® has been scientifically developed on the basis of the latest research to include calcium, magnesium, vitamin D and zinc, all of which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones.
  • Getting enough calcium is important for men and women of all ages, especially for women during pregnancy and breast-feeding, as well as during and after the menopause.
  • Balanced with essential Magnesium
  • Osteocare® provides a natural source of calcium carefully balanced with essential magnesium and vitamin D which also contribute to the maintenance of normal muscle function.
  • Improved Formula now with extra vitamin D3
  • This improved formula is in line with the latest 'Vitamin D and Bone Health' guidelines (Nos, 2018) for regular maintenance intake, providing 25 µg of vitamin D3. Alongside magnesium, calcium, zinc, plus four additional supporting nutrients.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London

  • Calcium, magnesium, vitamin D, zinc which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Improved formula with extra vitamin D3 (25µg per daily intake)
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
  • Other calcium tablets may be coated with added colourants
  • Does not contain any drugs or hormones
  • Free from artificial colourants
  • No lactose, yeast or preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Osteocare is not tested on animals
  • Natural source of calcium carefully balanced with essential magnesium and vitamin D which also contribute to the maintenance of normal muscle function

Information

Ingredients

Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Hydroxide, Maltodextrin, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Zinc Sulphate, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerol), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Maize Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Sodium Borate, Manganese Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Sodium Selenite

Allergy Information

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Two tablets per day with your main meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
  • Osteocare® can be continued for as long as required.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT
  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

Net Contents

90 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per 2 tablets%EC NRV†
Vitamin D (as D3 1000 IU)25 µg500
Calcium 800 mg100
Magnesium 300 mg80
Zinc 100 mg100
Copper 500 µg50
Manganese 0.5 mg25
Selenium 55 µg100
Boron0.6 mg-
† NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units--
Energy, protein, fat and carbohydrate content negligible--

Safety information

