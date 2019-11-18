By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Onion Rings 150G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Free From Onion Rings 150G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy536kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2144kJ / 513kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free onion flavour baked maize snacks.
  • (Text is TBC) CRISP & TANGY / A classic snack, packed with flavour and baked for crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • A classic snack, packed with flavour and baked for a light crunch.
  • Gluten free onion flavoured baked maize snacks
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Malic Acid, Colour (Paprika Extract), Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2144kJ / 513kcal536kJ / 128kcal
Fat27.0g6.8g
Saturates2.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate62.3g15.6g
Sugars7.6g1.9g
Fibre1.1g0.3g
Protein4.6g1.1g
Salt1.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Snack heaven

5 stars

I don't need 'free from' but having read the reviews decided to try this product, and I'm glad I did. Crispy with a delicious flavour. No need to bake either. Definitely much nicer than the battered variety too. Will be buying these again.

Brilliant!

5 stars

It is 10 years since I have had Onion Rings due to Coeliac Disease. I was beyond happy to finally see these on the shelf in my local store. They taste amazing, just as I remember. Clearly popular as they keep selling out. Thank you Tesco for ranging these, please keep them all year round!

Just like the normal ones, will be stocking up!!

5 stars

Just like the normal ones, will be stocking up!!

Just what i have been waiting for

5 stars

Having gone years without onion ring crisps, im so glad Tesco have made these free from ones. Taste amazing and no different to non free from onion rings. Glad I bought 2 packs!

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Cheese Flavored Balls 150G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

Tesco Free From Maple & Bacon Tortilla Rolls 150G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 0.80
£0.53/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Free From 4 Deep Filled Mince Pies

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco 12 Tomato & Mozzarella Sticks 240G

£ 3.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here