Deliciously Ella Sweet Potato Blackbean Pie 275G

Hell has frozen over!
I really wanted to like this as it would be so handy to keep a couple of these in the freezer for days when I'm too busy to cook, but I'm afraid to say it was probably the most disgusting thing I've ever (not) eaten. The mash was stingy and bland, the filling was flavoured with paprika that was so overwhelming it rendered it unpalatable. It didn't seem to have any texture or bite, it was awful! So awful that I felt the need to leave a review on a supermarket website - not something I've ever done before! Seriously, if you end up in hell, I would imagine this is what they'd feed you ;-)