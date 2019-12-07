By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Deliciously Ella Sweet Potato Blackbean Pie 275G

1(1)Write a review
Deliciously Ella Sweet Potato Blackbean Pie 275G
£ 3.00
£10.91/kg

New

Product Description

  • Sweet Potato & Black Bean Shepherd's Pie with tomato, mushrooms and a sweet potato mash topping.
  • Cook with us:
  • Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @deliciouslyella
  • Just add side
  • Plant-based deliciousness
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato (28%), Passata (19%), Black Turtle Beans (11%), Kidney Beans, Red Onion, Mushrooms (7%), Polenta, Spring Onions, Potato, Maple Syrup, Salt, Garlic, Lime Juice, Water, Coriander, Olive Oil, Cider Vinegar, Ground Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
Remove sleeve and film, leave product in the tray. Place the meal on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 200°C (180°C fan, gas mark 6) and cook for 45-50 minutes.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
All appliances vary, these cooking instructions are a guide only. Make sure your shepherd's pie is piping hot throughout before serving.
Our cardboard trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure that they aren't placed too close to any element or flame.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion:
  • Serve with French beans & spinach with mustard seeds

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com
  • www.deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 275g serving
Energy 422kJ1161kJ
-100kcal275kcal
Fat 0.9g2.5g
of which saturates 0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate 17.9g49.2g
of which sugars 5.6g15.4g
Fibre 3.7g10.2g
Protein 3.2g8.8g
Salt 0.76g2.10g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Hell has frozen over!

1 stars

I really wanted to like this as it would be so handy to keep a couple of these in the freezer for days when I'm too busy to cook, but I'm afraid to say it was probably the most disgusting thing I've ever (not) eaten. The mash was stingy and bland, the filling was flavoured with paprika that was so overwhelming it rendered it unpalatable. It didn't seem to have any texture or bite, it was awful! So awful that I felt the need to leave a review on a supermarket website - not something I've ever done before! Seriously, if you end up in hell, I would imagine this is what they'd feed you ;-)

Usually bought next

Deliciously Ella Cauliflower & Lentil Dahl 275G

£ 3.00
£10.91/kg

Deliciously Ella Yellow Thai Curry 275G

£ 3.00
£10.91/kg

Deliciously Ella Five Bean Chilli 275G

£ 3.00
£10.91/kg

New

Deliciously Ella Spiced Spinach & Potato Cakes 240G

£ 3.00
£12.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here