Tesco Finest Cheddar Mozzarella & Chorizo Bake 150G

Delicious hot cheese
A wonderful melted cheese dish. Spicy chorizo gives depth of flavor. Ideal to share with partner or as a lunch with salad with crusty bread. Served in a Very attractive dish to use afterwards
Typical values per 100g: Energy 426kJ
INGREDIENTS: Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (30%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Single Cream (Milk), Chorizo (8%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano], Jalapeño Chilli, Garlic Purée, Rice Starch, Basil, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Black Pepper.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: OVEN 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 mins Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after cooking. There may be some oil present on the top of this product after cooking. Once cooked, use immediately.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Made using Brittish and EU milk and Spanish pork.
150g
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pot (32g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|426kJ
|1332kJ
|103kcal
|322kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|27.3g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|16.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|2.0g
|Protein
|4.3g
|13.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 150g typically weighs 127g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
