Tesco Finest Cheddar Mozzarella & Chorizo Bake 150G

Write a review
Tesco Finest Cheddar Mozzarella & Chorizo Bake 150G
£ 3.00
£2.00/100g
1/4 of a pot
  • Energy426kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 426kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese bake made with vintage Cheddar cheese, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and chorizo.
  • Our indulgent bake is made with vintage Cheddar, mozzarella and traditional Spanish chorizo flavoured with smoked paprika and nutmeg , seasoned with green jalapeño.
  • *Made with vintage Cheddar, mozzarella and traditional Spanish chorizo.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (30%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Single Cream (Milk), Chorizo (8%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano], Jalapeño Chilli, Garlic Purée, Rice Starch, Basil, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: OVEN 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 mins Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after cooking. There may be some oil present on the top of this product after cooking. Once cooked, use immediately.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using Brittish and EU milk and Spanish pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a pot (32g**)Per 100g
Energy426kJ1332kJ103kcal322kcal
Fat8.7g27.3g
Saturates5.3g16.7g
Carbohydrate1.5g4.7g
Sugars0.4g1.2g
Fibre0.6g2.0g
Protein4.3g13.3g
Salt0.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 150g typically weighs 127g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious hot cheese

5 stars

A wonderful melted cheese dish. Spicy chorizo gives depth of flavor. Ideal to share with partner or as a lunch with salad with crusty bread. Served in a Very attractive dish to use afterwards

