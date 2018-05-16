T. Chicken Tikka With Onion Bhaji Wrap

- Energy1828kJ 435kcal22%
Product Description
- Chicken, onion bhaji and spinach with a curry mayonnaise dressing in a spiced tortilla.
- Hand Wrapped Spiced tortilla filled with chicken, curry mayonnaise and onion bhaji. Carefully hand packed every day Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
- Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
- Hand wrapped
- Spiced tortilla filled with chicken, curry mayonnaise and onion bhaji
- Carefully hand packed every day
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (13%), Onion Bhaji (7%) [Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder], Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Red Pepper, Palm Oil, Tomato Purée, Spices, Cornflour, Coconut Extract, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Garlic Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Ginger Purée, Pasteurised Egg, Mango, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Mint, Coriander, Red Wine Vinegar, Maltodextrin, Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Acidity Regulator (Disodium Diphosphate), Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Chicken, Potato Starch, Tamarind Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fenugreek, Onion Powder, Ginger Powder, Onion Extract, Leek Extract, Milk Proteins, Chicken Extract, Lime Juice, Sunflower Oil, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lime Zest, Mustard Seed, White Pepper, Spice Extracts.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|952kJ / 227kcal
|1828kJ / 435kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|15.9g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|26.6g
|51.1g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|4.2g
|Protein
|10.3g
|19.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
