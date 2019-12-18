By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Cheese & Tipple Giftset

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Cheese & Tipple Giftset

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

New

  • Energy510kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

Product Description

  • Coastal® Bite vintage Cheddar cheese Extra Mature Red Leicester cheese Aged Blue Stilton® cheese Edinburgh Gin Fine Ruby Port and Glengoyne Whisky
  • Our Tesco Finest Coastal® Bite is made to a family recipe and then matured on the Dorset coast to develop an intense flavour and distinctive crunch. Handcrafted by a traditional cheesemaker who uses methods and recipes dating back hundreds of years, our Extra Mature Red Leicester is made with the highest quality milk. Aged Blue Stilton® a British classic, traditionally handcrafted in Leicestershire using local cow`s milk. Expertly aged to develop its distinctive blue marbling and tangy flavour. We`ve enhanced these cheeses with three tipples, specially selected to complement their flavour. Fine Ruby Port, which has fresh berry aromas and bramble fruit flavours; 12 year old Glengoyne Whisky, a single malt with flavours of ginger, toffee apples, orange and shortbread; and crystal clear Edinburgh Gin, which gives you a burst of citrus fruits alongside floral aromas and herbal notes.
  • *Each tipple has been specially selected to complement and enhance the cheeses for the perfect after dinner experience.
  • Discovering wondrous festive taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cheese (Milk) 

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar, Aged Blue Stilton® and Red Leicester cheese produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Sachet. Widely Recycled Cover. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

Coastal Bite Vintage Cheddar 120g e, Extra mature Red Leicester 120g e, Aged Blue Stilton 70g e, Edinburgh Gin 5cl, Fine Ruby Port 5cl, Glengoyne Whisky 5cl

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30
Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat34.4g10.3g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.0g7.5g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..

    • Energy510kJ 123kcal
      6%
    • Fat10.3g
      15%
    • Saturates6.5g
      33%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

    • Discovering wondrous festive taste
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar Cheese 120g e
    • Extra Mature Red Leicester Cheese 120g e
    • Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese 70g e
    • Edinburgh Gin 5cl e
    • Fine Ruby Port 5cl e
    • Glengoyne Whisky 5cl e

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cheddar Cheese (Milk).

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
    Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
    Fat34.4g10.3g
    Saturates21.7g6.5g
    Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
    Sugars0.1g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein25.0g7.5g
    Salt1.8g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy510kJ 123kcal
      6%
    • Fat10.5g
      15%
    • Saturates6.9g
      35%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

    • Discovering wondrous festive taste
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar Cheese 120g e
    • Extra Mature Red Leicester Cheese 120g e
    • Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese 70g e
    • Edinburgh Gin 5cl e
    • Fine Ruby Port 5cl e
    • Glengoyne Whisky 5cl e

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton Cheese (Milk).

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
    Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
    Fat35.0g10.5g
    Saturates23.0g6.9g
    Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
    Sugars0.1g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein23.7g7.1g
    Salt2.0g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy246kJ 59kcal
      3%
    • Fat0g
      0%
    • Saturates0g
      0%
    • Sugars0g
      0%
    • Salt<0.01g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 984kJ / 237kcal

    • Discovering wondrous festive taste
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar Cheese 120g e
    • Extra Mature Red Leicester Cheese 120g e
    • Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese 70g e
    • Edinburgh Gin 5cl e
    • Fine Ruby Port 5cl e
    • Glengoyne Whisky 5cl e

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 25ml
    Energy984kJ / 237kcal246kJ / 59kcal
    Fat0g0g
    Saturates0g0g
    Carbohydrate0g0g
    Sugars0g0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein0g0g
    Salt<0.01g<0.01g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy320kJ 77kcal
      4%
    • Fat0g
      0%
    • Saturates0g
      0%
    • Sugars6.0g
      7%
    • Salt<0.01g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 640kJ / 153kcal

    • Discovering wondrous festive taste
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar Cheese 120g e
    • Extra Mature Red Leicester Cheese 120g e
    • Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese 70g e
    • Edinburgh Gin 5cl e
    • Fine Ruby Port 5cl e
    • Glengoyne Whisky 5cl e

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 50ml
    Energy640kJ / 153kcal320kJ / 77kcal
    Fat0g0g
    Saturates0g0g
    Carbohydrate12.0g6.0g
    Sugars12.0g6.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein0.1g0.1g
    Salt<0.01g<0.01g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy501kJ 121kcal
      6%
    • Fat10.1g
      14%
    • Saturates6.3g
      32%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1670kJ / 403kcal

    • Discovering wondrous festive taste
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar Cheese 120g e
    • Extra Mature Red Leicester Cheese 120g e
    • Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese 70g e
    • Edinburgh Gin 5cl e
    • Fine Ruby Port 5cl e
    • Glengoyne Whisky 5cl e

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour. Annatto) (Milk).

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
    Energy1670kJ / 403kcal501kJ / 121kcal
    Fat33.6g10.1g
    Saturates21.1g6.3g
    Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
    Sugars0.1g0.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein25.0g7.5g
    Salt1.7g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy229kJ 55kcal
      3%
    • Fat0g
      0%
    • Saturates0g
      0%
    • Sugars0g
      0%
    • Salt<0.01g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 915kJ / 221kcal

    • Discovering wondrous festive taste
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar Cheese 120g e
    • Extra Mature Red Leicester Cheese 120g e
    • Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese 70g e
    • Edinburgh Gin 5cl e
    • Fine Ruby Port 5cl e
    • Glengoyne Whisky 5cl e

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 25ml
    Energy915kJ / 221kcal229kJ / 55kcal
    Fat0g0g
    Saturates0g0g
    Carbohydrate0g0g
    Sugars0g0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein0g0g
    Salt<0.01g<0.01g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco Finest Cheese Selection 480 G

£ 8.00
£16.67/kg

Tesco Finest Brussels Pate 170G

£ 1.50
£0.88/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Cheese Selection On A Slate 595G

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 9.00
£15.13/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here