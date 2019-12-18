Tesco Finest Cheese & Tipple Giftset
- Energy510kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat10.3g15%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal
Product Description
- Coastal® Bite vintage Cheddar cheese Extra Mature Red Leicester cheese Aged Blue Stilton® cheese Edinburgh Gin Fine Ruby Port and Glengoyne Whisky
- Our Tesco Finest Coastal® Bite is made to a family recipe and then matured on the Dorset coast to develop an intense flavour and distinctive crunch. Handcrafted by a traditional cheesemaker who uses methods and recipes dating back hundreds of years, our Extra Mature Red Leicester is made with the highest quality milk. Aged Blue Stilton® a British classic, traditionally handcrafted in Leicestershire using local cow`s milk. Expertly aged to develop its distinctive blue marbling and tangy flavour. We`ve enhanced these cheeses with three tipples, specially selected to complement their flavour. Fine Ruby Port, which has fresh berry aromas and bramble fruit flavours; 12 year old Glengoyne Whisky, a single malt with flavours of ginger, toffee apples, orange and shortbread; and crystal clear Edinburgh Gin, which gives you a burst of citrus fruits alongside floral aromas and herbal notes.
- *Each tipple has been specially selected to complement and enhance the cheeses for the perfect after dinner experience.
- Discovering wondrous festive taste
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cheese (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar, Aged Blue Stilton® and Red Leicester cheese produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Sachet. Widely Recycled Cover. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
Coastal Bite Vintage Cheddar 120g e, Extra mature Red Leicester 120g e, Aged Blue Stilton 70g e, Edinburgh Gin 5cl, Fine Ruby Port 5cl, Glengoyne Whisky 5cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30
|Energy
|1700kJ / 410kcal
|510kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|34.4g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|21.7g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.0g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Contains alcohol..
- Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar Cheese 120g e
- Extra Mature Red Leicester Cheese 120g e
- Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese 70g e
- Edinburgh Gin 5cl e
- Fine Ruby Port 5cl e
- Glengoyne Whisky 5cl e
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cheddar Cheese (Milk).
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 30g Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal 510kJ / 123kcal Fat 34.4g 10.3g Saturates 21.7g 6.5g Carbohydrate 0.1g 0.0g Sugars 0.1g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 25.0g 7.5g Salt 1.8g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar Cheese 120g e
- Extra Mature Red Leicester Cheese 120g e
- Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese 70g e
- Edinburgh Gin 5cl e
- Fine Ruby Port 5cl e
- Glengoyne Whisky 5cl e
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton Cheese (Milk).
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 30g Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal 510kJ / 123kcal Fat 35.0g 10.5g Saturates 23.0g 6.9g Carbohydrate 0.1g 0.0g Sugars 0.1g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 23.7g 7.1g Salt 2.0g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar Cheese 120g e
- Extra Mature Red Leicester Cheese 120g e
- Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese 70g e
- Edinburgh Gin 5cl e
- Fine Ruby Port 5cl e
- Glengoyne Whisky 5cl e
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Per 25ml Energy 984kJ / 237kcal 246kJ / 59kcal Fat 0g 0g Saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 0g 0g Sugars 0g 0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 0g 0g Salt <0.01g <0.01g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar Cheese 120g e
- Extra Mature Red Leicester Cheese 120g e
- Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese 70g e
- Edinburgh Gin 5cl e
- Fine Ruby Port 5cl e
- Glengoyne Whisky 5cl e
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Per 50ml Energy 640kJ / 153kcal 320kJ / 77kcal Fat 0g 0g Saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 12.0g 6.0g Sugars 12.0g 6.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 0.1g 0.1g Salt <0.01g <0.01g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar Cheese 120g e
- Extra Mature Red Leicester Cheese 120g e
- Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese 70g e
- Edinburgh Gin 5cl e
- Fine Ruby Port 5cl e
- Glengoyne Whisky 5cl e
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour. Annatto) (Milk).
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 30g Energy 1670kJ / 403kcal 501kJ / 121kcal Fat 33.6g 10.1g Saturates 21.1g 6.3g Carbohydrate 0.1g 0.0g Sugars 0.1g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 25.0g 7.5g Salt 1.7g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Coastal® Bite Vintage Cheddar Cheese 120g e
- Extra Mature Red Leicester Cheese 120g e
- Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese 70g e
- Edinburgh Gin 5cl e
- Fine Ruby Port 5cl e
- Glengoyne Whisky 5cl e
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Per 25ml Energy 915kJ / 221kcal 229kJ / 55kcal Fat 0g 0g Saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 0g 0g Sugars 0g 0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 0g 0g Salt <0.01g <0.01g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
