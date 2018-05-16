By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hartleys 10 Calorie Raspberry Geranium Jelly 115G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hartleys 10 Calorie Raspberry Geranium Jelly 115G
£ 0.75
£0.65/100g

New

Product Description

  • Raspberry & geranium flavour jelly with sweeteners
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Summery sweet with floral notes
  • Low energy
  • Fat free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 115g
Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (6%), Gelling Agents: Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Anthocyanins, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate, Flavourings, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K

Storage

Keep me in the cupboard or pop me in the fridge for even better results.

Produce of

Manufactured in England

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy 31 kJ35 kJ
-7 kcal8 kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 1.5g1.7g
of which sugars 0.7g0.8g
Protein 0.1g0.1g
Salt 0.10g0.11g
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

