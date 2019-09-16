Brew City Cheesy Brew Bites 200G

Gotta fry these bad boys
These are really delicious. However, DO NOT PUT IN THE OVEN!! Like the packaging says. Deep fry for half the time and then they wont explode like people say they do in the oven.
Waste of money
A further waste of money. Of the three items I bought these were better, but still substandard. Most of them popped open even though they were barely cooked and made quite a mess of my baking tray. I think the manufacturer should go back to the drawing board and rethink these products. I won’t be buying ANY of them ever again!
Great but a few burst cooking
Really enjoyed these but as everyone said some of them burst after cooking.
Avoooiiiiddd
These things had a great advert but in reality, as someone has already pointed out, all they do is burst in the baking tray (every single one of them) and become nothing but a sheet of cheap cheese with empty batter floating in it. Do not buy these. The advertising looked great, the actual product is inedible
Crap
Crap went in the bin vile taste never buy theme again
Crap
Utter crap, expensive and they just leak all the cheese out. Wouldn’t bother again
Terrible.
Massively over-priced poor quality product with a massive advertising campaign and decent packaging. Takes like 15-20 minutes to cook (packet says 10) and even once they are ready they dont taste nice, imagine if you got cheesestrings and put thin breadcrumbs around them and heated them up... yeah, that. If they would of spent as much money on developing the actual product instead of spending it on the advert thats on every 5 minutes it would of probably been wiser.
Delicious
Rich stretchy gouda and mozzarella coated in a crispy batter make these perfect when you have the munchies. 10 minutes in a pre-heated oven make them quick and easy to cook too. Will definitely be getting them again.
yuck
Expensive, American, nasty.
Bad taste and quality, terrible value.
Bought along with the fries. Very poor quality it's American 'cheese' . Didnt taste good at all, bland. The fries were also average or below. 3 men drinking beer didnt finish either, go figure. Terrible value for money just compare to any other things. If you want to buy this quality/ level of food for drinking try the frozen section for anything else, be smart. This is just a marketing campaign of terrible food. Won't buy again.