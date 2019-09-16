By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brew City Cheesy Brew Bites 200G

2(11)Write a review
image 1 of Brew City Cheesy Brew Bites 200G
£ 2.80
£1.40/100g

Offer

per 3 pieces (42g) Oven Baked
  • Energy527kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.84g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • A blend of Gouda & Mozzarella cheese, formed and coated in an IPA batter.
  • For more information see www.brewcity.uk
  • Follow Us
  • Facebook, Twitter and Instagram www.brewcity.uk
  • We are Brew City
  • When you're with your mates and the munchies set in after a few drinks, we'll be there too.
  • Our food is proper tasty and goes brilliantly with beer
  • It's beermunch!
  • Gouda and mozzarella in a crispy IPA batter
  • Bites for beer
  • Proper bar snacks
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Gouda Cheese (30%) (Milk), Mozzarella (27%) (Milk), Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Maize Starch, Cornflour, Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Yeast, Raising Agents (E450, E500), Salt, Gram Flour, Dextrose), IPA Beer (11%) (contains Barley), Sunflower Oil, Water, Stabiliser (E461)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook one full pack of Brew City Cheesy Brew Bites. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly. To get the best results cook from frozen; these instructions are guidelines only.
For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
1 Preheat the oven and baking tray to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
2 Spread a single layer of bites onto the baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
3 Bake for 8-10 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Caution: Product will be hot after cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfectly pairs with red IPA

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 oven baked servings

Name and address

  • Freepost Brewcity,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • customer.relations@brewcity.uk
  • 0800 756 0825 (ROI 1800 946 008)
  • Customer Relations,
  • Freepost Brewcity,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ12071256
kcal289300
Fat g1616
of which saturates g7.68.0
Carbohydrate g2324
of which sugars g1.90.7
Fibre g1.61.8
Protein g1314
Salt g1.92.0

11 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Gotta fry these bad boys

4 stars

These are really delicious. However, DO NOT PUT IN THE OVEN!! Like the packaging says. Deep fry for half the time and then they wont explode like people say they do in the oven.

Waste of money

1 stars

A further waste of money. Of the three items I bought these were better, but still substandard. Most of them popped open even though they were barely cooked and made quite a mess of my baking tray. I think the manufacturer should go back to the drawing board and rethink these products. I won’t be buying ANY of them ever again!

Great but a few burst cooking

4 stars

Really enjoyed these but as everyone said some of them burst after cooking.

Avoooiiiiddd

1 stars

These things had a great advert but in reality, as someone has already pointed out, all they do is burst in the baking tray (every single one of them) and become nothing but a sheet of cheap cheese with empty batter floating in it. Do not buy these. The advertising looked great, the actual product is inedible

Crap

1 stars

Crap went in the bin vile taste never buy theme again

Crap

1 stars

Utter crap, expensive and they just leak all the cheese out. Wouldn’t bother again

Terrible.

1 stars

Massively over-priced poor quality product with a massive advertising campaign and decent packaging. Takes like 15-20 minutes to cook (packet says 10) and even once they are ready they dont taste nice, imagine if you got cheesestrings and put thin breadcrumbs around them and heated them up... yeah, that. If they would of spent as much money on developing the actual product instead of spending it on the advert thats on every 5 minutes it would of probably been wiser.

Delicious

5 stars

Rich stretchy gouda and mozzarella coated in a crispy batter make these perfect when you have the munchies. 10 minutes in a pre-heated oven make them quick and easy to cook too. Will definitely be getting them again.

yuck

1 stars

Expensive, American, nasty.

Bad taste and quality, terrible value.

1 stars

Bought along with the fries. Very poor quality it's American 'cheese' . Didnt taste good at all, bland. The fries were also average or below. 3 men drinking beer didnt finish either, go figure. Terrible value for money just compare to any other things. If you want to buy this quality/ level of food for drinking try the frozen section for anything else, be smart. This is just a marketing campaign of terrible food. Won't buy again.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

