Rimmel Foundation Lasting Matte Classic Beige 30Ml

RIMMEL FNDTN LASTING MATTE CLSC BEIGE 30ML
Want the London Look? Rimmel London introduces you to: Lasting Finish Matte Foundation. The perfect flawless base for your make-up. You'll find that it's full coverage and ultra-lightweight, this super comfortable foundation controls shine to leave the skin truly mattified without feeling tight or cakey. Lasting finish matte foundation instantly hides blemishes, spots, and dark circles. Pores look visibly minimised and skin's left feeling soft and smooth. The triple balance powder technology absorbs twice its weight in oil for a perfect matte finish. It's matte but not drying so you'll find your skin feeling hydrated and balanced for up to 12 hours. It blends easily into skin for a streak free, velvet matte finish. Live the London look.
Velvet matte powder finish that veils skin in full, flawless coverageLightweight mousse formula controls shine without feeling tight or cakeySkin feels comfortably hydrated and balanced for up to 12 hours
Pack size: 30ML
Ingredients
Cyclopentasiloxane, C9-13 Isoparaffin, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Distarch Phosphate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Polyglyceryl-3 Beeswax, Polyglyceryl-2 Sesquiisostearate, Zinc Oxide, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Sodium Silicoaluminate, Propylene Carbonate, Glyceryl Dibehenate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Tribehenin, Talc, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Glyceryl Behenate, Parfum/Fragrance, Aqua/Water/Eau, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, BHT, [May contain +/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]
Net Contents
30ml
Preparation and Usage
Ready for foundation that keeps your skin comfortably matte? To get the most out of Lasting Matte Foundation, follow these steps…Step 1: For a #NonStopMatte finish, prep skin with Lasting Matte PrimerStep 2: Blend Lasting Matte Foundation from the centre of your face outwards using your brush or fingertips.Step 3: Where you feel you need extra coverage, dot and blend Lasting Matte Concealer. And, you're done.