Ssc Stuffing Mix Sage Red Pepper & Shallot 150G

Product Description
- Sage, Red Pepper and Shallot Wholemeal Stuffing Mix
- Hand blended stuffings
- Classic Blends
- Free from all artificial colourings, flavourings & preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Breadcrumb 55% (Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast), Wholemeal Rusk 18% (Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast), Red Pepper 11%, Onion Flake 6.5%, Shallots 5.5%, Wild Sage 2%, Onion Salt, Demerara Sugar
Allergy Information
- Also, not suitable for consumers with an allergy to Nuts due to manufacturing methods
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produce of several countries
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- Mix the contents of the packet with 250ml of boiling water and optionally, 25g of butter for flavour. Stir well and allow to stand for 5 minutes.
- Place in an ovenproof dish in the centre of the oven or form into balls and place on a baking tray.
- Bake for 20 mins at 200°C/Gas Mark 6.
- Microwave on full power, Cat B 650w 3 mins - Cat E 850w 2.5 mins.
- Recipe Tip - For a meaty stuffing, mix one pack of Shropshire Spice Stuffing with 500g of sausage meat or pork mince and 130ml of water.
- Stir well and bake as above but for 20 - 25 mins until golden brown and the juices run clear
- Cooking times for all stuffed meat and poultry dishes should be calculated using the total weight of the dish.
- Serving Suggestions
- Perfect with all types of meat, poultry, game and fish.
- Quick Recipe Tip - Why not try stuffing pork tenderloin for a sophisticated supper. Simply make a deep incision along the length of the pork being careful not to cut all the way through. Stuff the tenderloin and wrap in Parma ham. Bake in the oven until cooked through. Take care not to overcook as the meat will dry out quickly.
- All cooking appliances vary in performance, the timings given above are guidelines only.
Number of uses
5-6 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- The Shropshire Spice Company Ltd.,
- Unit 10,
- The Green Industrial Estate,
- Clun,
- Craven Arms,
- Shropshire,
Return to
- Contact
- The Shropshire Spice Company Ltd.,
- Unit 10,
- The Green Industrial Estate,
- Clun,
- Craven Arms,
- Shropshire,
- SY7 8LG.
- Tel: 01588 640 100
- www.shropshire-spice.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g of cooked stuffing
|Energy
|588kJ/139kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Mono-unsaturates
|0.1g
|Polyunsaturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|26.5g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|of which starch
|22.3g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|Protein
|4.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|of which sodium
|0.35g
