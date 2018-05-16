By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gummi Zone Fast Food Mix Multibag 202G

£ 2.00
£0.99/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit and Cream Flavour Jelly and Foam Gums.
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 202g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Beef Gelatine, Apple Juice (5%) (from Concentrate), Modified Starch, Humectant: E420(ii), Acids: E330, E270, Milk Protein, Flavourings, Glazing Agents: E901, E903, Acidity Regulator: E333(iii), Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Red Pepper, Black Carrot), Colours: E100, E120, E141(ii), E150c, E160a(ii), E160e, E171

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Made in Indonesia

Number of uses

21 Packs Approx.

Name and address

  • PT. Yupi Indo Jelly Gum,
  • Gunung Putri-Bogor,
  • 16964, Indonesia.
  • Candy Novelty SL,
  • Mandri, 38,
  • 08022 Barcelona,

Distributor address

  • BIP Candy and Toys UK Ltd,
  • M34 3SU,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • BIP Candy and Toys UK Ltd,
  • M34 3SU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.bip-uk.com

Net Contents

202g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g
Energy 1406kJ
-331kcal
Fat 0,2g
of which saturates 0,2g
Carbohydrates78g
of which sugars 75g
Fibre 0g
Protein 4,7g
Salt 0,10g

