The Pizza Company Deep Filled Garlic Bread 2 Pack 230G

Was very tasty and good value for money
Was very tasty and good value for money
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1214kJ / 288kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Butter (Milk) (4%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 8-10 mins
Cooking Instructions Remove all packaging. Place pizzabreads directly onto top shelf of a preheated oven with a tray on the shelf below and cook for 8-10 minutes. For best results turn pizzabreads halfway through cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 10-12 mins
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Packed in United Kingdom
Cooking Instruction
Remove all packaging
Place pizzabreads directly onto top shelf of a preheated oven with a tray on the shelf below and cook for 8-10 minutes. For best results turn pizzabreads halfway through cooking. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Oven
From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 8-10 mins
From frozen::200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins
Cook to a golden yellow colour.
Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
4 Servings
Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
230g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 flatbread (55g)
|Energy
|1214kJ / 288kcal
|668kJ / 159kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|43.6g
|24.0g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|8.6g
|4.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019