Search with a list of items 

The Pizza Company Deep Filled Garlic Bread 2 Pack 230G

5(1)Write a review
£ 3.00
£1.31/100g

Offer

1/2 of a flatbread
  • Energy668kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1214kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  • Partially baked pizzabreads enriched with extra virgin olive oil (1%), topped with garlic & parsley spread, with added butter.
  • Soft and chewy deep filled pizzabreads, smothered with a tangy garlic and herb buttery topping. Fully loaded flavour FOP: SIDE
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Butter (Milk) (4%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 8-10 mins
Cooking Instructions Remove all packaging. Place pizzabreads directly onto top shelf of a preheated oven with a tray on the shelf below and cook for 8-10 minutes. For best results turn pizzabreads halfway through cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 10-12 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instruction

    Remove all packaging

    Place pizzabreads directly onto top shelf of a preheated oven with a tray on the shelf below and cook for 8-10 minutes. For best results turn pizzabreads halfway through cooking. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

    Oven

    From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 8-10 mins

    From frozen::200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins

    Cook to a golden yellow colour.

    Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

    All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 flatbread (55g)
Energy1214kJ / 288kcal668kJ / 159kcal
Fat8.3g4.6g
Saturates3.3g1.8g
Carbohydrate43.6g24.0g
Sugars2.7g1.5g
Fibre2.6g1.4g
Protein8.6g4.7g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Was very tasty and good value for money

5 stars

Was very tasty and good value for money

