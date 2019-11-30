Tesco Finest Ham & Spiced Cola Crisps 150G

They are vile. Cant say much more than that . I'd
Delicious! Will make sure I have plenty of them for Xmas.
Addictive taste
These taste delicious, bordering addictive!
Lovely, but where is the flavour?
Ok, I spotted these while adding the Tesco apple and cinnamon tortilla chips to an online order. I put an order in for these too. Initial thoughts were, nice enough. The good points are that they have plenty of flavour, do not overpower with salt (unlike Pringles) and are not as greasy as some crisps seem to be nowadays. Bad points? Only one really and that is actually not too bad. They are supposedly 'ham & spiced cola' flavour.. Really? They are certainly spicy but not hot, tasty yes but just what is the actual taste? I honestly cannot detect any ham/pork or bacon flavour nor indeed any cola. So. Would I buy them again? No, not really, sorry Tesco. They are nice crisps and in my opinion beat anything offered by the likes of Pringles. I want the flavour to be discernible though and these aren't.
Disappointing.
Tasteless! Every few mouthful you got a really sweet taste which I presume was supposed to be the cola but no taste of ham at all. Disappointing, plus why do Tesco's Finest crisps have to be so thick? Not like crisps at all.