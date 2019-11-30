By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Ham & Spiced Cola Crisps 150G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Ham & Spiced Cola Crisps 150G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

1/6 of a bag
  • Energy502kJ 120kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2006kJ / 480kcal

Product Description

  • Cola glazed ham flavour potato crisps.
  • Hand cooked crisps. Our experts in Devon work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Hand cooked crisps. Our experts in Devon work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Flavouring, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ham Powder [Pork, Salt], Citric Acid, Cassia, Clove, Ginger.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a bag (25g)
Energy2006kJ / 480kcal502kJ / 120kcal
Fat24.1g6.0g
Saturates2.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate55.2g13.8g
Sugars1.9g0.5g
Fibre5.0g1.3g
Protein8.0g2.0g
Salt1.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

They are vile. Cant say much more than that . I'd

1 stars

They are vile. Cant say much more than that . I'd return them but it would cost more to travel there than what they cost . Yuk.

Delicious! Will make sure I have plenty of them fo

5 stars

Delicious! Will make sure I have plenty of them for Xmas.

Addictive taste

5 stars

These taste delicious, bordering addictive!

Lovely, but where is the flavour?

4 stars

Ok, I spotted these while adding the Tesco apple and cinnamon tortilla chips to an online order. I put an order in for these too. Initial thoughts were, nice enough. The good points are that they have plenty of flavour, do not overpower with salt (unlike Pringles) and are not as greasy as some crisps seem to be nowadays. Bad points? Only one really and that is actually not too bad. They are supposedly 'ham & spiced cola' flavour.. Really? They are certainly spicy but not hot, tasty yes but just what is the actual taste? I honestly cannot detect any ham/pork or bacon flavour nor indeed any cola. So. Would I buy them again? No, not really, sorry Tesco. They are nice crisps and in my opinion beat anything offered by the likes of Pringles. I want the flavour to be discernible though and these aren't.

Disappointing.

1 stars

Tasteless! Every few mouthful you got a really sweet taste which I presume was supposed to be the cola but no taste of ham at all. Disappointing, plus why do Tesco's Finest crisps have to be so thick? Not like crisps at all.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here