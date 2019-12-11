Tesco Wensleydale Cranberry Truckle 100G

- Energy460kJ 111kcal6%
- Fat8.2g12%
- Saturates5.7g29%
- Sugars3.7g4%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1535kJ / 369kcal
Product Description
- Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries.
- Carefully blended with sweet and tangy cranberries
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (13%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Fructose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- Remove from the fridge 1 hour before consumption to enjoy fully.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1535kJ / 369kcal
|460kJ / 111kcal
|Fat
|27.2g
|8.2g
|Saturates
|18.9g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|12.3g
|3.7g
|Sugars
|12.2g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|17.7g
|5.3g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019