Heinz Saucy Mayonnaise Ketchup Sauce 415Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.48/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Tomato Ketchup Flavoured Mayonnaise Sauce
  • Pack size: 415ml

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (40%), Tomato Puree (22%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Egg Yolk* (3%), Starch, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Spice and Herb Extract (contains Celery), Antioxidant - Calcium Disodium EDTA, *From Free Range Eggs

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Eggs, Mustard

Storage

After opening refrigerate.Best before: see cap.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1812kJ/
-432kcal
Fat 40.8g
-of which saturates 3.1g
Carbohydrate 14.7g
-of which sugars 12g
Protein 0.9g
Salt 1.5g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous, expensive but I have to say its worth it. Tastes like nandos perinaise.

