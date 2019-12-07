By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Rye Sour Dough Cracker 130G

Tesco Finest Rye Sour Dough Cracker 130G
£ 1.59
£1.23/100g
One biscuit
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1646kJ / 390kcal

Product Description

  • Savoury sourdough biscuit.
  • Made with wholemeal rye flour and malted wheat for a crisp texture.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholegrain Rye Flour (38%), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sourdough Culture (12%)[Rye Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Starter Culture, Yeast], Honey, Black Treacle, Sunflower Oil, Fermented Rye, Salt, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 32 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (4g)
Energy1646kJ / 390kcal66kJ / 16kcal
Fat5.4g0.2g
Saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate69.5g2.8g
Sugars10.0g0.4g
Fibre10.3g0.4g
Protein10.7g0.4g
Salt1.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Awful …. Like cardboard, tasteless. Threw 2pkts a

1 stars

Awful …. Like cardboard, tasteless. Threw 2pkts away

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

