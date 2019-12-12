By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Potts Vegetable Stock 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Potts Vegetable Stock 500Ml
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Vegetable Stock
  • An essential everyday ingredient - fantastic in your favourite soups, stews and sauces, and delicious in dishes from tagines to risottos.
  • Ready to use
  • Locked in flavour
  • Take your food to the next level!
  • Release the flavour
  • Sealed in an airtight container for extra freshness
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Stock Base (7%) (Partially Rehydrated Vegetables (Potato Flakes, Onion, Leek, Celery), Salt, Yeast Extract, Carrot Concentrate, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Sugar, Lactic Acid, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight. Once opened refrigerate and use within three days.For Best Before End, See Below Or Base Of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • Pott's Vegetable Stock is ready to use.
  • Simply pour into your favourite dishes to add the flavour that you want.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Potts Partnership Ltd,
  • Avebury Offices,
  • Elcot Park,
  • Elcot Lane,
  • Marlborough,
  • SN8 2BG,

Return to

  • Potts Partnership Ltd,
  • Avebury Offices,
  • Elcot Park,
  • Elcot Lane,
  • Marlborough,
  • SN8 2BG,
  • U.K.
  • www.PottsPartnership.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy64kJ, 15kcal
Fat0.2g
of which saturates0.0g
Carbohydrate2.3g
of which sugars1.8g
Fibre0.2g
Protein0.7g
Salt1.2g

