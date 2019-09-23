Tesco Beef Brisket Joint In Gravy 380G

Perfect for two for a sunday dinner
This is perfect for two if you're putting other stuff with it. I cook it for 30 minutes with foil over the top and take it out and leave it for 5 minutes and it's perfect! I can use a spoon to cut through it! reading the other reviews it looks like they've cooked it too long on too high.
VERY DISAPPOINTING
This was horrible. It was like a hard lump of dried meat in gravy. Couldn't even cut it with a knife. Very disappointed Will not purchase again. Will be making a formal complaint.
Old Boots
There’s only one word to describe the one I cooked today..... AWFUL. Tough doesn’t describe it , I’ve got soles on my shoes which I imagine would be more tender if I cooked them. This has got to be the poorest piece of brisket I’ve ever had.
processed food.
this meat is too slimy and does not cut like a normal joint. It is exactly like the picture on the box. Pulled beef.
Dissapointed
Tough, tasteless and fatty. I bought this as I thought it would be a quick and easy meal, but was but that is all I can say. Brisket it not the best cut of beef but when seasoned and cooked properly e.g. very slowly it can be tasty and tender and any fat melts away. I have bought this item at a higher price from other stores and it was delicious, come on Tesco you can do better, if you can do it with gammon shanks why not brisket?
Tasty but small.
Very tasty. Simple to cook just wish there was a bit more hence the 3 stars.
Fantastic 5*
Just has this for the first time with mash and veg absolutely delicious 5*
Delicious
Really nice soft tender beef. Was lovely with mustard mash and red wine.