By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beef Brisket Joint In Gravy 380G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Beef Brisket Joint In Gravy 380G
£ 3.50
£9.22/kg

Offer

1/2 a pack
  • Energy1112kJ 264kcal
    13%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 695kJ / 165kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked beef brisket in red wine and onion gravy.
  • Sous Vide. This joint has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • Cooked 6 hours for succulence in a rich red wine gravy
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef Brisket (75%), Water, Red Wine (Suphites), Onion, Corn Starch, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Allspice.

Made using beef from the U.K. and Ireland.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Remove all packaging. Remove meat from pouch, place onto an ovenable dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, discard foil, stir the gravy and return to the oven uncovered for a further 15 minutes to thicken the gravy. Remove from oven, rest for 2 minutes before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 7 mins
Remove pouch from carton. Place the pouch onto a microwavable dish and pierce top of the pouch several times.
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W & 900W), shake pouch gently and leave to stand for 2 minutes. Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W). Stand for 2 minutes before carefully removing the beef and gravy from the pouch onto a serving dish. Stir gravy before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a pack (160g**)
Energy695kJ / 165kcal1112kJ / 264kcal
Fat5.1g8.2g
Saturates1.7g2.7g
Carbohydrate2.1g3.3g
Sugars1.2g1.9g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein27.4g43.8g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 320g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for two for a sunday dinner

5 stars

This is perfect for two if you're putting other stuff with it. I cook it for 30 minutes with foil over the top and take it out and leave it for 5 minutes and it's perfect! I can use a spoon to cut through it! reading the other reviews it looks like they've cooked it too long on too high.

VERY DISAPPOINTING

1 stars

This was horrible. It was like a hard lump of dried meat in gravy. Couldn't even cut it with a knife. Very disappointed Will not purchase again. Will be making a formal complaint.

Old Boots

1 stars

There’s only one word to describe the one I cooked today..... AWFUL. Tough doesn’t describe it , I’ve got soles on my shoes which I imagine would be more tender if I cooked them. This has got to be the poorest piece of brisket I’ve ever had.

processed food.

1 stars

this meat is too slimy and does not cut like a normal joint. It is exactly like the picture on the box. Pulled beef.

Dissapointed

2 stars

Tough, tasteless and fatty. I bought this as I thought it would be a quick and easy meal, but was but that is all I can say. Brisket it not the best cut of beef but when seasoned and cooked properly e.g. very slowly it can be tasty and tender and any fat melts away. I have bought this item at a higher price from other stores and it was delicious, come on Tesco you can do better, if you can do it with gammon shanks why not brisket?

Tasty but small.

3 stars

Very tasty. Simple to cook just wish there was a bit more hence the 3 stars.

Fantastic 5*

5 stars

Just has this for the first time with mash and veg absolutely delicious 5*

Delicious

5 stars

Really nice soft tender beef. Was lovely with mustard mash and red wine.

Usually bought next

Tesco Sweet Bbq Pulled Pork 410G

£ 3.50
£8.54/kg

Offer

Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

Offer

Tesco 2 Hunters Chicken Breasts 430G

£ 3.75
£8.73/kg

Offer

Tesco Smoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.95
£6.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here