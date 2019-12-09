By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco French Brie 500G

2(1)Write a review
Tesco French Brie 500G

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

Product Description

  • Full fat soft mould ripened cheese made from pasteurised cow's milk.
  • Crafted for a creamy and mild flavour
  • Made using milk from France
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made in France

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold Per 30g
Energy 1295kJ / 312kcal388kJ / 94kcal
Fat 25.5g7.7g
of which saturates 18.6g5.6g
Carbohydrate 0.6g0.2g
of which sugars 0.3g0.1g
Fibre 1.0g0.3g
Protein 19.6g5.9g
Salt 1.6g0.5g
Pack contains approx. 16 servings--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheap and bland tasting . I didn't like it . Very

2 stars

Cheap and bland tasting . I didn't like it . Very rubbery

