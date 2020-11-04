By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Brie & Cranberry Sandwich

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

  • Energy1623kJ 387kcal
    19%
  • Fat17.6g
    25%
  • Saturates11.1g
    56%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1623kJ

Product Description

  • Brie full fat soft cheese, cranberry sauce and spinach in malted bread.
  • Creamy Brie Our chefs' recipe layers French brie with chunky sweet cranberry sauce and spinach carefully hand packed every day

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (28%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Spinach, Cranberry, Malted Wheat Flakes, Plum, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Red Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Concentrated Plum Juice, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach packPer 100g
Energy1623kJ1021kJ387kcal244kcal
Fat17.6g11.1g
Saturates11.1g7.0g
Carbohydrate41.2g25.9g
Sugars6.8g4.3g
Fibre3.7g2.3g
Protein14.2g8.9g
Salt1.1g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

