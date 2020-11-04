Tesco Brie & Cranberry Sandwich
Product Description
- Brie full fat soft cheese, cranberry sauce and spinach in malted bread.
- Creamy Brie Our chefs' recipe layers French brie with chunky sweet cranberry sauce and spinach carefully hand packed every day
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (28%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Spinach, Cranberry, Malted Wheat Flakes, Plum, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Red Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Concentrated Plum Juice, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1623kJ
|1021kJ
|387kcal
|244kcal
|Fat
|17.6g
|11.1g
|Saturates
|11.1g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|41.2g
|25.9g
|Sugars
|6.8g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|2.3g
|Protein
|14.2g
|8.9g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
