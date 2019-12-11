Askeys Treat Chocolate 325G Topping
New
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Dessert Sauce.
- Let your imagination run free
- Create imaginative sweet treats anytime.
- Milkshakes, muffins, pancakes, cheesecakes and fruit nachos.
- The possibilities are endless!
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
- Pack size: 325g
Information
Ingredients
Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder
Storage
Store in a cool place.Do not refrigerate. For Best Before End see cap
Preparation and Usage
- Unscrew cap and remove foil lid before first use.
Number of uses
Contains approx. 21 servings of 15g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- The Silver Spoon Company,
- Lynchwood Business Park,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Return to
- The Silver Spoon Company,
- Lynchwood Business Park,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
- askeys.co.uk
Net Contents
325g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|Energy
|1336kJ
|200kJ
|-
|315kcal
|47kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|74g
|11g
|of which sugars
|70g
|10g
|Protein
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.06g
|0g
|Contains approx. 21 servings of 15g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019