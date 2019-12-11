By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Askeys Treat Chocolate 325G Topping

£ 1.30
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Dessert Sauce.
  • Let your imagination run free
  • Create imaginative sweet treats anytime.
  • Milkshakes, muffins, pancakes, cheesecakes and fruit nachos.
  • The possibilities are endless!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder

Storage

Store in a cool place.Do not refrigerate. For Best Before End see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Unscrew cap and remove foil lid before first use.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 21 servings of 15g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Lynchwood Business Park,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy1336kJ200kJ
-315kcal47kcal
Fat1.0g0.2g
of which saturates0.6g0g
Carbohydrate74g11g
of which sugars70g10g
Protein1.7g0.3g
Salt0.06g0g
Contains approx. 21 servings of 15g--

