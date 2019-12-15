Wicked Kitchen Rockin Ravioli 250G

Not suitable for hanging wallpaper
Amazingly, for something that looks like packets of wallpaper paste, this is actually ok. Best used for when you get home from a long day at the workhouse and dont have the energy left to cook a proper meal. There is not enouigh in a packet for two normal adults, so you'll need something else to satisfy a normal appetite.
Mush.
So bad. The ravioli were stuck together even before cooking and they didn’t separate in the water as they should either. The parcels all broke and the filling ran out in the water. Then it was not possible to drain them properly and ended up with a big lump of mush.. Would not buy again.
Tasteless and feel apart
Disgusting. Adult baby food.
Really? This tastes mushy and bland. Anyone who has used wild garlic in cooking know it smells stronger than it actually tastes. Spinach also has very little flavour. There doesn't seem to be any substance to the meal when it hits the mouth. The flavours are a gimmick. The actual pieces disintegrate into baby food (I have tasted baby food, I have two children) as soon as it hits the tongue and with about as much flavour too. I'd not recommend this. It's a big disappointment. Save your money.
Very strong garlic taste
Very good quality and pasta tasted good. You really got to like garlic to like these. I love garlic, but way to much for me. Over powered everything.
So tasty and will buy again!
This is a game changer for me being a gluten free vegan. So really tasty and flavoursome. The pasta holds well too if you don't overcook it. Such a lovely dish with the right sauce and ill definitely be buying again. In fact it'll be a regular in my food shop for sure!