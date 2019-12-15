By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Rockin Ravioli 250G

2.5(6)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Rockin Ravioli 250G
£ 3.00
£1.20/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1193kJ 284kcal
    14%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 823kJ / 196kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh gluten free vegan pasta parcels filled with spinach, maize and coconut alternative to cheese, wild garlic and spring onion.
  • WICKED KITCHEN Pasta parcels packed with spinach, cheese alternative, fragrant wild garlic, basil and spring onion. Grabbing veg by the bulbs Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply belive that eating more veg is good for you and good for planet.
  • WICKED KITCHEN Pasta parcels packed with spinach, cheese alternative, fragrant wild garlic, basil and spring onion
  • Grabbing veg by the bulbs!
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for veg unleashed!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fresh Gluten Free and Vegan Pasta [Cornflour, Water, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Rice Starch, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Psyllium Fibre], Spinach (14%), Cheese Alternative (9%)[Water, Modified Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Tara Gum), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin B12], Dried Potato, Water, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Vegetable Fibre [Pea Fibre, Chicory Fibre], Basil, Wild Garlic (1%), Spring Onion (1%), Salt, Garlic, Flavouring, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and mustard.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Hob 1-2 mins. Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the pasta and simmer for 1-2 minutes. Drain and serve immediately.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (145g**)
Energy823kJ / 196kcal1193kJ / 284kcal
Fat6.6g9.6g
Saturates2.1g3.0g
Carbohydrate29.3g42.5g
Sugars0.4g0.6g
Fibre4.1g5.9g
Protein2.8g4.1g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 290g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not suitable for hanging wallpaper

3 stars

Amazingly, for something that looks like packets of wallpaper paste, this is actually ok. Best used for when you get home from a long day at the workhouse and dont have the energy left to cook a proper meal. There is not enouigh in a packet for two normal adults, so you'll need something else to satisfy a normal appetite.

Mush.

1 stars

So bad. The ravioli were stuck together even before cooking and they didn’t separate in the water as they should either. The parcels all broke and the filling ran out in the water. Then it was not possible to drain them properly and ended up with a big lump of mush.. Would not buy again.

Tasteless and feel apart

1 stars

Tasteless and feel apart

Disgusting. Adult baby food.

1 stars

Really? This tastes mushy and bland. Anyone who has used wild garlic in cooking know it smells stronger than it actually tastes. Spinach also has very little flavour. There doesn't seem to be any substance to the meal when it hits the mouth. The flavours are a gimmick. The actual pieces disintegrate into baby food (I have tasted baby food, I have two children) as soon as it hits the tongue and with about as much flavour too. I'd not recommend this. It's a big disappointment. Save your money.

Very strong garlic taste

3 stars

Very good quality and pasta tasted good. You really got to like garlic to like these. I love garlic, but way to much for me. Over powered everything.

So tasty and will buy again!

5 stars

This is a game changer for me being a gluten free vegan. So really tasty and flavoursome. The pasta holds well too if you don't overcook it. Such a lovely dish with the right sauce and ill definitely be buying again. In fact it'll be a regular in my food shop for sure!

Usually bought next

Tesco Tomato & Basil Sauce 350G

£ 1.45
£0.41/100g

Hearty Food Co. Garlic Baguette 170G

£ 0.32
£0.19/100g

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Pizza 289G

£ 2.50
£0.87/100g

Wicked Kitchen Sticky Toffee Pudding 408G

£ 4.00
£0.98/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here