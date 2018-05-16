Costa Coffee Caramel Latte 250Ml

- Energy400kJ 95kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160 kJ / 38 kcal
Product Description
- Flavoured coffee drink with Costa® Mocha Italia blend coffee beans and milk, sterilised.
- Sweet Sidekick
- Double Espresso Shot
- Our sweet and creamy Caramel Latte has been expertly crafted by our Master of Coffee. Made with less sugar++ to release the full flavour of our Signature Mocha Italia beans, paired with caramel flavour for your deliciously sweet Costa Coffee on the go.
- At Costa Coffee, we know great coffee. The proof? We've been serving our legendary Signature blend in London since 1971. It took 112 different blends to get it just right, but boy it was worth it: the perfect balance of delicate Arabica and strong Robusta beans, slow-roasted for a smooth and nutty flavour and rich aroma. All you have to do is open this tasty little can.
- Our sweet and creamy Caramel-Latte has been expertly crafted by our master of coffee. Made with less sugar to release the full flavour of our signature Mocha Italia beans, paired with caramel flavour for your deliciously sweet Costa Coffee on the go.
- Less sugar++
- ++ 30% Less Sugar versus most RTD coffee drinks in GB & IE
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- Rainforest Alliance Certified - Coffee
- This product is GMO free
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract**) (63%), Whole Milk (34%), Sugar, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonates, Potassium Citrates), Natural Flavourings, **Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best before: See base of can.Store cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served ice cold.
- Best served chilled.
- Shake & Enjoy
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Distributor address
CCEP GB Ltd,
- UB8 1EZ.
CCHBC Ireland Ltd,
- D11 HY68.
Return to
CCEP GB Ltd,
- UB8 1EZ.
GB: 0800 9230808
CCHBC Ireland Ltd,
- D11 HY68.
Costa.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml (%*)
|Energy
|160 kJ / 38 kcal
|400 kJ / 95 kcal (5%)
|Fat
|1.5 g
|3.8 g (5%)
|Of which saturates
|1.1 g
|2.7 g (14%)
|Carbohydrate
|5.0 g
|13 g (5%)
|Of which sugars
|3.5 g
|8.8 g (10%)
|Protein
|1.2 g
|3.0 g (6%)
|Salt
|0.06 g
|0.14 g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
