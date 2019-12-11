Potts Roasting Kit For Turkey
Offer
Product Description
- Give Your Roasts A Twist with Turkey, Madeira and Sage Gravy Cranberry Sauce with Honey Shallot, Smoked Garlic and Sage Stuffing
- Roasts with superior flavour
- Gravy + condiment + stuffing
- Take your food to the next level!
- Makes sensational roasts supremely simple
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.Once opened refrigerate and use within three days. Best Before End See below or base of bag.
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: Shallot, Smoked Garlic & Sage Stuffing Mix:
Mix 250ml of boiling water into the stuffing mix and leave to rest for 5 mins. Form into balls and place on a greased baking tray and bake for 20-25 mins.
Alternatively, make the stuffing as shown above, then add 150g of sausage meat to the mixture and stir well. Place the mixture into a lightly greased baking tray and cook for 25-30 mins until the top is golden and crispy.
Turkey Gravy with Madeira & Sage: Place contents into a suitably sized pan and heat gently until piping hot, stirring occasionally. Serve with all the usual trimmings and the Cranberry Sauce with Honey.
Oven cook
Instructions: Follow your family recipe handed down through the generations or our typical cooking instructions would be: Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F, Gas Mark 4). Place turkey into a roasting tin (optionally cover the breasts with overlapping rashers of bacon) cover and cook in the oven (guidelines are 20 mins per 0.5kg, plus 20 mins). Be sure to uncover for the last 30 mins to allow the skin or bacon if used, to crisp.
Name and address
- Potts Partnership Ltd,
- Avebury Offices,
- Elcot Park,
- Elcot Lane,
- Marlborough,
- SN8 2BG,
Return to
- Potts Partnership Ltd,
- Avebury Offices,
- Elcot Park,
- Elcot Lane,
- Marlborough,
- SN8 2BG,
- U.K.
- www.PottsPartnership.co.uk
- Roasts with superior flavour
- Gravy + condiment + stuffing
- Take your food to the next level!
- Makes sensational roasts supremely simple
- Turkey Gravy with Madeira & Sage 250g
- Potts Cranberry Sauce with Honey 110g
- Shallot, Smoked Garlic & Sage Stuffing Mix 90g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Turkey Stock Base (5%) (Turkey, Water, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Dried Onion, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Cornflour, Madeira (4%) (Sulphites), Molasses, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sage (0.2%), Black Pepper, Bay Leaf
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.Once opened refrigerate and use within three days. Best Before End See below or base of bag.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 141 kJ - 35kcal Fat 0.4g - of which saturates 0.1g Carbohydrates 4.7g - of which sugars 1.4g Fibre 0.1g Protein 1.7g Salt 0.8g
- Roasts with superior flavour
- Gravy + condiment + stuffing
- Take your food to the next level!
- Makes sensational roasts supremely simple
- Turkey Gravy with Madeira & Sage 250g
- Potts Cranberry Sauce with Honey 110g
- Shallot, Smoked Garlic & Sage Stuffing Mix 90g
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (76%) (Wheat Flour (Gluten), Salt, Yeast), Smoked Garlic Granules (10%), Dried Shallots (10%), Dried Sage (1.9%), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.Once opened refrigerate and use within three days. Best Before End See below or base of bag.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1475kJ - 347kcal Fat 2.1g - of which saturates 0.1g Carbohydrates 75.0g - of which sugars 3.8g Fibre 0.2g Protein 11.0g Salt 2.3g
- Roasts with superior flavour
- Gravy + condiment + stuffing
- Take your food to the next level!
- Makes sensational roasts supremely simple
- Turkey Gravy with Madeira & Sage 250g
- Potts Cranberry Sauce with Honey 110g
- Shallot, Smoked Garlic & Sage Stuffing Mix 90g
Information
Ingredients
Cranberries (22%), Sugar, Honey (9%), Water
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.Once opened refrigerate and use within three days. Best Before End See below or base of bag.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 912 kJ - 214kcal Fat 0.0g - of which saturates 0.0g Carbohydrates 54.0g - of which sugars 54.0g Fibre 0.0g Protein 0.2g Salt 0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019