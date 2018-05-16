Product Description
- Durex Real Feel 6 Condoms
- Next generation condoms with RealFeel™ material for a natural skin feeling.
- Made from polyisoprene - a technically advanced non-latex material
- Clinically proven
- Transparent, lubricated and teat ended
- Durex Real Feel condoms have been formulated to minimise the risk of latex allergic reaction. If however you experience irritation or have any allergic reaction stop using them and see a doctor.
- Pleasure-Fit Condom
- Specially shaped for a more comfortable fit.
- Durex condoms smell better.
- Latex Free
- These condoms are suitable for users who are latex sensitive.
- No 1
- Trusted by millions every day.
- Durex Quality
- Exceeding worldwide quality standards.
- Nominal width: 56mm
- ISO 23409:2011
- Love sex
- Natural skin feeling
- Next generation condoms with realfeel™ material
- 100% electronically tested
- Dermatologically tested
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the instructions printed on the inside of this pack carefully, especially if you are using condoms for anal or oral sex. Use a condom only once. No method of contraception can give you 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections.
- Using Durex Play™ Gels & Massage Gels can enhance sex. Please refer to the individual lubricant instructions for details of suitability with condoms.
- To store any unused condoms, reassemble carton by locking top and bottom tabs.
Net Contents
6 x Condoms
