Cadbury Brunch Cranberry & Nut Protein Bar5pk 160G

Cadbury Brunch Cranberry & Nut Protein Bar5pk 160G
£ 1.50
£0.09/10g

Offer

Each 32 g contains
  • Energy594 kJ 142 kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.1 g
    9%
  • Saturates2.6 g
    13%
  • Sugars9.0 g
    10%
  • Salt0.13 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1855 kJ

Product Description

  • A Source of Protein Bar with Peanuts, Cranberries and Hazelnuts Half Covered with Milk Chocolate (19 %)
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Oat flakes, bran flakes, cranberries, crispies, a drizzle of honey & dipped in milk chocolate - a source of protein
  • Protein is a tasty combination of oats, nuts, cereal and fruit, dipped in delicious Cadbury milk chocolate...
  • ...each bar is a source of protein, with the unique Cadbury taste.
  • Did you know that protein...
  • Contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
  • Helps to maintain healthy bones
  • Source of protein
  • Source of fibre
  • No colours/preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g
  Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass, helps to maintain healthy bones
  • Source of protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Oat Flakes (14 %), Whey Protein Crisps (11 %) (Whey product (from Milk), Tapioca Starch), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Roasted Peanuts (7, 5 %), Sweetened Cranberries (7 %) (Sugar, Cranberry Pieces (2, 5 %), Sunflower Oil), Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Honey (2 %), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Chopped Hazelnuts, Humectant (Glycerol), Milk Fat, Wheat Bran, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Molasses

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, other Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 x Pack = 1 Portion. 5 portions per pack

Name and address

  Freepost MDLZ,
  Mondelez UK,
  Uxbridge,
  UB8 1DH.
  Mondelez Ireland,
  Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  Freepost MDLZ,
  Mondelez UK,
  Consumer Response,
  Uxbridge,
  UB8 1DH.
  Careline Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  Mondelez Ireland,
  Freephone 1-800 678708
  Malahide Road,
  Coolock,
  Dublin 5.

Net Contents

5 x 32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (32 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1855 kJ594 kJ8400 kJ /
-443 kcal142 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 19 g6.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 8.2 g2.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate 55 g18 g260 g
of which Sugars 28 g9.0 g90 g
Fibre 3.6 g1.2 g-
Protein 14 g4.4 g50 g
Salt 0.41 g0.13 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

